Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

The Mahindra XUV700 will be the Indian brand’s new flagship SUV. Mahindra has been teasing its arrival with features it will offer, and a new brand logo it will carry.

By:August 11, 2021 1:32 PM

The Mahindra XUV700 is said to make its global debut on August 14. The XUV700 will be the spiritual replacement for the current XUV500. Lately, in the build-up to its arrival, Mahindra has been teasing the new features the XUV700 will bring to the segment. While the launch with the price announcement is expected to take place during the festive season. We now have a fair idea of what the SUV will look like, and also what it will have to offer. Under the bonnet, the Mahindra XUV700 will get a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines would likely feature manual and automatic transmission options. However, further technical details are likely to be released on August 14.

Spy-shots of the Mahindra XUV700 have already surfaced online showing in full glory what the SUV would look like. While the design is largely new with elements from Mahindra’s latest design language, it stays true to the old car and looks more of a modern evolution of the current XUV500’s overall design. But more importantly, the XUV700 will be the first model to feature the new Mahindra twin-peaks brand logo.

The equipment the XUV700 would offer includes LED headlamps with DRLs, a new radiator grille, LED tail lights, flush door handles, and alloy wheels. Additionally, the vehicle will also feature a large screen on the dash which will act at the touchscreen infotainment system and the driver’s digital instrument cluster. The new XUV700 will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also be a connected vehicle with the new Adrenox OS for the native infotainment system. It can carry out voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa Virtual Assistant, it will also feature advanced driver assist systems, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and more. The XUV700 would be available in two seating configurations – 6-seat and 7 seats.

The rivals to the XUV700 would include the new Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar. Additionally, Jeep is also working on a 3-row SUV in the same segment. The model will be based on the Compass and will arrive in 2022. Mahindra will discontinue the XUV500 after the launch of the new XUV700. The XUV500 name will likely be revived in 2024 with a new SUV a 5-seat model to rival the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Kia Seltos.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

Audi Skysphere Concept revealed: Autonomous EV roadster with a trick up its sleeve

Audi Skysphere Concept revealed: Autonomous EV roadster with a trick up its sleeve

Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

How Michelin X Multi Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India

How Michelin X Multi Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India

Humsafar app for diesel doorstep delivery: How does it work, who's it for and more

Humsafar app for diesel doorstep delivery: How does it work, who's it for and more

Maxxis launches new motorcycle tyre range: Fit for Yamaha R15 to Bajaj Pulsar 220

Maxxis launches new motorcycle tyre range: Fit for Yamaha R15 to Bajaj Pulsar 220

New Tata Harrier, Safari XTA+ automatic variant launched: What's new

New Tata Harrier, Safari XTA+ automatic variant launched: What's new

Hero MotoCorp teases its first electric scooter during 10-year anniversary celebration

Hero MotoCorp teases its first electric scooter during 10-year anniversary celebration

Cell Propulsion: How three ex-ISRO engineers made electric LCVs with 250km range

Cell Propulsion: How three ex-ISRO engineers made electric LCVs with 250km range

Ather opens use of its fast-charging connector to other electric two-wheeler makers

Ather opens use of its fast-charging connector to other electric two-wheeler makers

India's first B2B used car marketplace Okshan: How it works and what are the benefits

India's first B2B used car marketplace Okshan: How it works and what are the benefits

Top technology-driven trends to watch in 2021: Electrification, shared mobility

Top technology-driven trends to watch in 2021: Electrification, shared mobility

August 2021 car discounts: Hyundai offers up to Rs 50,000 in benefits on Nios, i20 and more

August 2021 car discounts: Hyundai offers up to Rs 50,000 in benefits on Nios, i20 and more

Simple Energy unveils EV fast charger Simple Loop, promises 2.5 km in 60 seconds

Simple Energy unveils EV fast charger Simple Loop, promises 2.5 km in 60 seconds

Seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy launched: Gets automatic parking system and 4x4

Seven-seater MG Gloster Savvy launched: Gets automatic parking system and 4x4

IoT and how it helps with road transport logistics: Vineet Sharma from FleetX explains

IoT and how it helps with road transport logistics: Vineet Sharma from FleetX explains

New Mahindra Twin Peaks logo unveiled for SUVs: XUV700 to wear it first

New Mahindra Twin Peaks logo unveiled for SUVs: XUV700 to wear it first

July 2021 vehicle retail sales up by 34.12%: Waiting period an issue, says FADA

July 2021 vehicle retail sales up by 34.12%: Waiting period an issue, says FADA

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX electric SUV to debut in September: What to expect

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX electric SUV to debut in September: What to expect