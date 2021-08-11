Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

The Mahindra XUV700 will be the Indian brand’s new flagship SUV. Mahindra has been teasing its arrival with features it will offer, and a new brand logo it will carry.

The Mahindra XUV700 is said to make its global debut on August 14. The XUV700 will be the spiritual replacement for the current XUV500. Lately, in the build-up to its arrival, Mahindra has been teasing the new features the XUV700 will bring to the segment. While the launch with the price announcement is expected to take place during the festive season. We now have a fair idea of what the SUV will look like, and also what it will have to offer. Under the bonnet, the Mahindra XUV700 will get a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines would likely feature manual and automatic transmission options. However, further technical details are likely to be released on August 14.

Spy-shots of the Mahindra XUV700 have already surfaced online showing in full glory what the SUV would look like. While the design is largely new with elements from Mahindra’s latest design language, it stays true to the old car and looks more of a modern evolution of the current XUV500’s overall design. But more importantly, the XUV700 will be the first model to feature the new Mahindra twin-peaks brand logo.

The equipment the XUV700 would offer includes LED headlamps with DRLs, a new radiator grille, LED tail lights, flush door handles, and alloy wheels. Additionally, the vehicle will also feature a large screen on the dash which will act at the touchscreen infotainment system and the driver’s digital instrument cluster. The new XUV700 will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also be a connected vehicle with the new Adrenox OS for the native infotainment system. It can carry out voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa Virtual Assistant, it will also feature advanced driver assist systems, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and more. The XUV700 would be available in two seating configurations – 6-seat and 7 seats.

The rivals to the XUV700 would include the new Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar. Additionally, Jeep is also working on a 3-row SUV in the same segment. The model will be based on the Compass and will arrive in 2022. Mahindra will discontinue the XUV500 after the launch of the new XUV700. The XUV500 name will likely be revived in 2024 with a new SUV a 5-seat model to rival the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Kia Seltos.

