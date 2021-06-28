Mahindra XUV700 teased again: To feature largest sun roof in segment

Once launched, Mahindra XUV700 is likely to get both petrol and diesel-powered versions and it will also have AWD capabilities.

Mahindra has been letting out one detail and then another about the upcoming XUV700 over the past few days. The company tweeted about the features called ‘Auto Booster Headlamps’ just some days back and now, teased the SUV again by revealing what it calls a ‘Skyroof’. The short teaser video mentions that the XUV700 will boast the largest sunroof in its segment, so much so that it would feel like sitting ‘in a convertible’. The dimensions of the XUV700’s sunroof are 1360 mm X 870 mm.

The other feature that was revealed earlier, ‘Auto Booster Headlamps’ claims to help visibility for the driver. While our initial guess was that this was another marketing term for an automatic high beam function, that does not seem to be the case. A comment by the vehicle’s Twitter handle on the very same post claims that it is a feature that actually boosts the illumination of the high beam by 1.6 times.

Mahindra plans to launch 9 new products by 2026 and the XUV700 is part of that commitment. The company also plans to launch the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio soon we recently saw more spy pics of the interior of the same. We do know that it is a three-row SUV that is going to be bigger than the XUV500 in size.

In fact, for the longest time people thought that the codename W601 was for the new XUV500 but it was in fact the XUV700. Once launched, it is likely that we will see both petrol and diesel-powered version of the SUV and it will also have AWD capabilities. As for the launch date, the company currently plans to launch the vehicle sometime in Q2 of FY22.

