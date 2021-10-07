Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

The newly-launched Mahindra XUV700 has received its first 25,000 bookings in just 57 minutes. The next batch of 25,000 units, however, will be booked at hiked prices.

Mahindra XUV700 is the newest and most-loaded offering of the home-grown carmaker. Recently, the company announced that it has started accepting the bookings for the XUV700. As expected, the Mahindra XUV700 received a warm response from the Indian audience. The mid-size SUV garnered 25,000 orders in just 57 minutes. With these numbers, it is easy to conclude that Mahindra received roughly seven bookings every second for its newest SUV. As per Mahindra, the booking figures are equivalent to the production capacity of the next six months. In simple words, the new Mahindra XUV700 is sold out for the next six months.

These bookings were accepted at introductory prices. Now, the company will accept the next 25,000 bookings at new prices from 10 am October 8. Once this batch of 25,000 bookings will be announced sold out, another price revision will come into effect. Talking of the updated pricing, the entry-level MX petrol trim will now cost Rs. 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The MX diesel trim, on the other hand, will retail for Rs. 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec AX7 Luxury AWD AT trim is now priced at Rs. 22.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | 2021 Mahindra XUV700 Review:

On this achievement, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We opened bookings at 10am this morning. We are humbled and grateful for the response, in fact thrilled that we have received 25000 XUV700 bookings in a record time of 57 minutes from its commencement. This constitutes up to six months of production depending on the variant at the committed launch prices. While we had anticipated the traffic and prepared our system with added server capacity, the overwhelming response could have regrettably led to a slow user experience by some of our customers.”

The Mahindra XUV700 comes loaded with all the bells and whistles. It even gets ADAS assistance on board to keep the occupants safe. Also, there are two engine options on offer – 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel. With two transmission choices at disposal, buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic. The option of an AWD layout is exclusive to the diesel-automatic trims.

