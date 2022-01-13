Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked by up to Rs 81,000: New vs old price list

Mahindra has increased the prices of the XUV700 by up to Rs 81,000. This is the second price hike for the XUV700 since its launch and it now retails between Rs 12.95 lakh – Rs 23.80 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra unveiled the all-new XUV700 in August 2021 while its official prices were revealed in September last year. The XUV700 became instantly popular with more than 50,000 bookings within two days and over 70,000 reservations already. While it received its first price hike on the second day of booking itself, the company has now increased its prices again. The prices of the Mahindra XUV700 have been hiked by up to Rs 81,000. Check out its new vs old price list here. 

Mahindra XUV700 – New vs Old Price List

Petrol Variants

XUV700 PetrolOld PriceNew PriceDifference
MX Rs 12.49 lakhRs 12.95 lakhRs 46,000
AX3Rs 14.48 lakhRs 15.02 lakhRs 54,000
AX5Rs 15.49 lakhRs 16.05 lakhRs 56,000
AX3 ATRs 15.99 lakhRs 16.57 lakhRs 58,000
AX5 7-seaterRs 16.09 lakhRs 16.67 lakhRs 58,000
AX5 ATRs 17.08 lakhRs 17.71 lakhRs 63,000
AX7 7-seaterRs 17.99 lakhRs 18.63 lakhRs 64,000
AX7 AT 7-seaterRs 19.58 lakhRs 20.29 lakhRs 71,000
AX7 AT L 7-seaterRs 21.29 lakhRs 22.04 lakhRs 75,000

Diesel Variants

Diesel VariantsOld PriceNew PriceDifference
MXRs 12.99 lakhRs 13.47 lakhRs 48,000
AX3Rs 14.99 lakhRs 15.54 lakhRs 55,000
AX3 7-seaterRs 15.68 lakhRs 16.26 lakhRs 58,000
AX5Rs 16.08 lakhRs 16.67 lakhRs 59,000
AX5 7-seaterRs 16.68 lakhRs 17.29 lakhRs 61,000
AX3 ATRs 16.69 lakhRs 17.29 lakhRs 60,000
AX5 ATRs 17.69 lakhRs 18.32 lakhRs 63,000
AX5 AT 7-seaterRs 18.29 lakhRs 18.94 lakhRs 65,000
AX7 7-seater Rs 18.59 lakhRs 19.25 lakhRs 66,000
AX7 AT 7-seater Rs 20.19 lakhRs 20.91 lakhRs 72,000
AX7 L 7-seater Rs 20.28 lakhRs 21.01 lakhRs 73,000
AX7 AT AWD 7-seater Rs 21.49 lakhRs 22.25 lakhRs 76,000
AX7 L AT 7-seater Rs 21.88 lakhRs 22.66 lakhRs 78,000
AX7 L AT AWD 7-seater Rs 22.99 lakhRs 23.80 lakhRs 81,000

As you have seen in the above table, the prices of the petrol variants of the SUV have gone by up to Rs 75,000 while the prices of the diesel variants have been increased by up to Rs 81,000. The new prices of the Mahindra XUV700 range between Rs 12.95 lakh – Rs 23.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, thanks to the high demand along with chip shortage and supply chain issues, the waiting period of the XUV700 has gone up to 1.5 years.  

Mahindra XUV700 comes with a premium interior

Now, if we talk about its engine specs, the Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor churns out 197 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. The base MX variant develops 153 hp and 360 Nm of torque while its higher trims churn out 182 hp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants). 

Mahindra XUV700 Driving front right

Both the engines of the new XUV700 come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Its top-spec diesel automatic variants even get an optional AWD or all-wheel-drive system. The new Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its class and it has also achieved a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. It rivals the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

