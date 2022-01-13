Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked by up to Rs 81,000: New vs old price list

Mahindra unveiled the all-new XUV700 in August 2021 while its official prices were revealed in September last year. The XUV700 became instantly popular with more than 50,000 bookings within two days and over 70,000 reservations already. While it received its first price hike on the second day of booking itself, the company has now increased its prices again. The prices of the Mahindra XUV700 have been hiked by up to Rs 81,000. Check out its new vs old price list here.
Mahindra XUV700 – New vs Old Price List
Petrol Variants
|XUV700 Petrol
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|MX
|Rs 12.49 lakh
|Rs 12.95 lakh
|Rs 46,000
|AX3
|Rs 14.48 lakh
|Rs 15.02 lakh
|Rs 54,000
|AX5
|Rs 15.49 lakh
|Rs 16.05 lakh
|Rs 56,000
|AX3 AT
|Rs 15.99 lakh
|Rs 16.57 lakh
|Rs 58,000
|AX5 7-seater
|Rs 16.09 lakh
|Rs 16.67 lakh
|Rs 58,000
|AX5 AT
|Rs 17.08 lakh
|Rs 17.71 lakh
|Rs 63,000
|AX7 7-seater
|Rs 17.99 lakh
|Rs 18.63 lakh
|Rs 64,000
|AX7 AT 7-seater
|Rs 19.58 lakh
|Rs 20.29 lakh
|Rs 71,000
|AX7 AT L 7-seater
|Rs 21.29 lakh
|Rs 22.04 lakh
|Rs 75,000
Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 Review:
Diesel Variants
|Diesel Variants
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|MX
|Rs 12.99 lakh
|Rs 13.47 lakh
|Rs 48,000
|AX3
|Rs 14.99 lakh
|Rs 15.54 lakh
|Rs 55,000
|AX3 7-seater
|Rs 15.68 lakh
|Rs 16.26 lakh
|Rs 58,000
|AX5
|Rs 16.08 lakh
|Rs 16.67 lakh
|Rs 59,000
|AX5 7-seater
|Rs 16.68 lakh
|Rs 17.29 lakh
|Rs 61,000
|AX3 AT
|Rs 16.69 lakh
|Rs 17.29 lakh
|Rs 60,000
|AX5 AT
|Rs 17.69 lakh
|Rs 18.32 lakh
|Rs 63,000
|AX5 AT 7-seater
|Rs 18.29 lakh
|Rs 18.94 lakh
|Rs 65,000
|AX7 7-seater
|Rs 18.59 lakh
|Rs 19.25 lakh
|Rs 66,000
|AX7 AT 7-seater
|Rs 20.19 lakh
|Rs 20.91 lakh
|Rs 72,000
|AX7 L 7-seater
|Rs 20.28 lakh
|Rs 21.01 lakh
|Rs 73,000
|AX7 AT AWD 7-seater
|Rs 21.49 lakh
|Rs 22.25 lakh
|Rs 76,000
|AX7 L AT 7-seater
|Rs 21.88 lakh
|Rs 22.66 lakh
|Rs 78,000
|AX7 L AT AWD 7-seater
|Rs 22.99 lakh
|Rs 23.80 lakh
|Rs 81,000
As you have seen in the above table, the prices of the petrol variants of the SUV have gone by up to Rs 75,000 while the prices of the diesel variants have been increased by up to Rs 81,000. The new prices of the Mahindra XUV700 range between Rs 12.95 lakh – Rs 23.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, thanks to the high demand along with chip shortage and supply chain issues, the waiting period of the XUV700 has gone up to 1.5 years.
Now, if we talk about its engine specs, the Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor churns out 197 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. The base MX variant develops 153 hp and 360 Nm of torque while its higher trims churn out 182 hp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants).
Both the engines of the new XUV700 come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Its top-spec diesel automatic variants even get an optional AWD or all-wheel-drive system. The new Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its class and it has also achieved a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. It rivals the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.
