Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked by up to Rs 81,000: New vs old price list

Mahindra has increased the prices of the XUV700 by up to Rs 81,000. This is the second price hike for the XUV700 since its launch and it now retails between Rs 12.95 lakh – Rs 23.80 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra unveiled the all-new XUV700 in August 2021 while its official prices were revealed in September last year. The XUV700 became instantly popular with more than 50,000 bookings within two days and over 70,000 reservations already. While it received its first price hike on the second day of booking itself, the company has now increased its prices again. The prices of the Mahindra XUV700 have been hiked by up to Rs 81,000. Check out its new vs old price list here.

Mahindra XUV700 – New vs Old Price List

Petrol Variants

XUV700 Petrol Old Price New Price Difference MX Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.95 lakh Rs 46,000 AX3 Rs 14.48 lakh Rs 15.02 lakh Rs 54,000 AX5 Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 16.05 lakh Rs 56,000 AX3 AT Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.57 lakh Rs 58,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.67 lakh Rs 58,000 AX5 AT Rs 17.08 lakh Rs 17.71 lakh Rs 63,000 AX7 7-seater Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.63 lakh Rs 64,000 AX7 AT 7-seater Rs 19.58 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh Rs 71,000 AX7 AT L 7-seater Rs 21.29 lakh Rs 22.04 lakh Rs 75,000

Diesel Variants

Diesel Variants Old Price New Price Difference MX Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.47 lakh Rs 48,000 AX3 Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.54 lakh Rs 55,000 AX3 7-seater Rs 15.68 lakh Rs 16.26 lakh Rs 58,000 AX5 Rs 16.08 lakh Rs 16.67 lakh Rs 59,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 16.68 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 61,000 AX3 AT Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 60,000 AX5 AT Rs 17.69 lakh Rs 18.32 lakh Rs 63,000 AX5 AT 7-seater Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 18.94 lakh Rs 65,000 AX7 7-seater Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 19.25 lakh Rs 66,000 AX7 AT 7-seater Rs 20.19 lakh Rs 20.91 lakh Rs 72,000 AX7 L 7-seater Rs 20.28 lakh Rs 21.01 lakh Rs 73,000 AX7 AT AWD 7-seater Rs 21.49 lakh Rs 22.25 lakh Rs 76,000 AX7 L AT 7-seater Rs 21.88 lakh Rs 22.66 lakh Rs 78,000 AX7 L AT AWD 7-seater Rs 22.99 lakh Rs 23.80 lakh Rs 81,000

As you have seen in the above table, the prices of the petrol variants of the SUV have gone by up to Rs 75,000 while the prices of the diesel variants have been increased by up to Rs 81,000. The new prices of the Mahindra XUV700 range between Rs 12.95 lakh – Rs 23.80 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, thanks to the high demand along with chip shortage and supply chain issues, the waiting period of the XUV700 has gone up to 1.5 years.

Now, if we talk about its engine specs, the Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This motor churns out 197 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. The base MX variant develops 153 hp and 360 Nm of torque while its higher trims churn out 182 hp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants).

Both the engines of the new XUV700 come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Its top-spec diesel automatic variants even get an optional AWD or all-wheel-drive system. The new Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its class and it has also achieved a 5-star safety rating for adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. It rivals the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

