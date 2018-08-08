Mahindra XUV700 photos out! Will rival Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour

Mahindra showcased the SsangYong Rexton during the 2018 Auto Expo in February and latest reports suggest the production-ready Mahindra's new flagship SUV was unveiled during the company's annual general meeting. Called the Y400, and as more popularly as Mahindra XUV700, the new SUV will rival Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and the likes. During the unveiling of the XUV700, Mahindra also announced that two new products will be rolled out in the market before Diwali this year. While one of them will be the Marazzo, which was recently given its official name, the other will be a compact SUV.

Mahindra Marazzo, a new MPV, will be positioned between Scorpio and XUV500, and will rival the new and upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The other launch this year before Diwali will be that of a sub-4m compact SUV, that will compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.

Mahindra XUV700 will be based on SsangYong G4 Rexton. (Image: CNBC-TV18)

Mahindra's presence at the 2018 Auto Expo was marked by the global unveiling of the Rexton, SsangYong Motor's new G4 Rexton with Mahindra badging. The G4 Rexton comes with a seven-speed Mercedes-Benz automatic transmission and its new 2.2L engine that makes 178 hp and 420 Nm of torque.

The Rexton is equipped with HID headlamps, LDE DRLs, electric sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, 8" touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, nine airbags, electric parking brake and more.

Mahindra is likely to make some design changes to the XUV700 that distinguish it from the Rexton. (Image: CNBC-TV18)

However, the final engine options and equipment list that will make to the Mahindra XUV700 has not been confirmed yet. Mahindra is yet to settle on an official name for the new SUV. The manufacturer is likely to replace the front grille, headlamps and give it new DRLs, that will distinguish the XUV700 from the Rexton. The rest of the design and features will mostly remain the same. Mahindra's new seven-seater SUV is expected to be priced in a range of Rs 21-25 lakh.

Images: CNBC-TV18