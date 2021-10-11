Mahindra XUV700 petrol and diesel variant’s delivery timelines revealed: Details

Mahindra has officially revealed the delivery timelines of the petrol and diesel variants of the XUV700. The Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced in India between Rs 12.49 lakh - Rs 22.89 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

By:October 11, 2021 1:18 PM
Mahindra XUV700 Driving front right

Mahindra recently launched the all-new Mahindra XUV700 in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The bookings for the new Mahindra XUV700 commenced on 7th October and the first 25,000 units of the SUV were booked in just 57 minutes. The company received additional 25,000 bookings on 8th October in just two hours, taking the total reservation mark to 50,000 units. The prospective buyers might be in a fix as to when the deliveries of the XUV700 will commence and now we have an official timeline for the same.   

Mahindra has officially revealed that the customer deliveries of the petrol variants of the all-new XUV700 will begin in the last week of October 2021 while for the diesel variants, the customers will have to wait a bit more. The automaker has revealed that the deliveries of the diesel variants of the SUV will commence in the last week of November 2021. Mahindra has also disclosed that the company is working in partnership with an external consulting firm for an algorithm-based process to finalize the exact delivery date for the customers at the earliest.

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 First Drive Review:

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 200 HP of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. The base MX variant of the SUV develops 155 HP of power and 360 Nm of torque while its higher trims churn out 185 HP of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants). Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission  

The Mahindra XUV700 is available in India in four trim levels. They are – MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7, spread across several variants. This mid-size SUV is currently priced between Rs 12.49 lakh – Rs 22.89 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. However, since the company has already received 50,000 bookings for the SUV, the customers who will book the XUV700 now will have to pay the price prevailing at the time of delivery. The Mahindra XUV700 rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, etc.

