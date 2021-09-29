Mahindra XUV700 official accessory list surfaces online: Gets satin chrome kit and more

Mahindra XUV700 is slated to go on sale in the Indian market by next month. Recently, the SUV's accessory list has surfaced on the internet, giving a sneak peek of what buyers will be able to add to their possessions.

By:September 29, 2021 2:49 PM

 

The Mahindra XUV700 is a handsome-looking vehicle. It shed the veils on Independence Day this year and is likely to launch in the country on October 2. The SUV dons an athletic stance, which is very typical of the XUV family, and so is the case with its overall design language. However, we recently came across the accessory list of the XUV700, which has surfaced on the internet. While the brand has not communicated on this note yet, the list looks authentic.

Talking about the accessories that will be on offer, there will be a slew of them. To start with, a “Satin Chrome Kit” can be seen in the images, which shows the vehicle with numerous chrome garnishes. It includes chrome appliques for wheel arches, front bumper, radiator grille, door moulding, ORVM caps, and rear bumper. The satin chrome kit will appeal to those who love their possessions to be super-blingy.

Next on the list is the comfort kit. It includes seat covers for both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, steering wheel cover, gear lever boot, seat belt pads, and two neck rests. Also, XUV700 owners will be able to add a functional roof rack on the top of their cars. The rack is designed to support a load of up to 70 kilograms. Made out of ABS plastic, it does not miss out on form to serve a function. Those buying the 7-seater trim will be more inclined to this accessory, as there’s hardly any boot space left with all rows in place.

Also, leaked details suggest that the homegrown carmaker will be retailing official merchandise of the XUV700, including a bomber jacket and backpack. Talking of the XUV700’s mechanical specifications, the mid-size SUV will go on sale with two engine options – 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel. There will be two transmission choices on offer – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Moreover, the XUV700 will offer the option of an AWD layout in select trims. Once launched, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to make its Global Debut on October 5: Details

India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to make its Global Debut on October 5: Details

Jaguar I-Pace Black India bookings open: What makes it special

Jaguar I-Pace Black India bookings open: What makes it special

New 2021 KTM RC 125 specs leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

New 2021 KTM RC 125 specs leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

Tata Harrier Camo Edition discontinued in India within 10 months of launch: Details

Tata Harrier Camo Edition discontinued in India within 10 months of launch: Details

2021 Force Gurkha: Here are the top 5 features of G-Wagen's low-cost lookalike

2021 Force Gurkha: Here are the top 5 features of G-Wagen's low-cost lookalike

India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed: To rival Honda CB650R, Interceptor 650

India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed: To rival Honda CB650R, Interceptor 650

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

eBikeGo to install one lakh smart charging stations in India: Details

Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500

Royal Enfield launches riding boots for men & women at prices starting Rs 8,500