Mahindra XUV700 official accessory list surfaces online: Gets satin chrome kit and more

Mahindra XUV700 is slated to go on sale in the Indian market by next month. Recently, the SUV's accessory list has surfaced on the internet, giving a sneak peek of what buyers will be able to add to their possessions.

The Mahindra XUV700 is a handsome-looking vehicle. It shed the veils on Independence Day this year and is likely to launch in the country on October 2. The SUV dons an athletic stance, which is very typical of the XUV family, and so is the case with its overall design language. However, we recently came across the accessory list of the XUV700, which has surfaced on the internet. While the brand has not communicated on this note yet, the list looks authentic.

Talking about the accessories that will be on offer, there will be a slew of them. To start with, a “Satin Chrome Kit” can be seen in the images, which shows the vehicle with numerous chrome garnishes. It includes chrome appliques for wheel arches, front bumper, radiator grille, door moulding, ORVM caps, and rear bumper. The satin chrome kit will appeal to those who love their possessions to be super-blingy.

Next on the list is the comfort kit. It includes seat covers for both 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, steering wheel cover, gear lever boot, seat belt pads, and two neck rests. Also, XUV700 owners will be able to add a functional roof rack on the top of their cars. The rack is designed to support a load of up to 70 kilograms. Made out of ABS plastic, it does not miss out on form to serve a function. Those buying the 7-seater trim will be more inclined to this accessory, as there’s hardly any boot space left with all rows in place.

Also, leaked details suggest that the homegrown carmaker will be retailing official merchandise of the XUV700, including a bomber jacket and backpack. Talking of the XUV700’s mechanical specifications, the mid-size SUV will go on sale with two engine options – 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel. There will be two transmission choices on offer – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Moreover, the XUV700 will offer the option of an AWD layout in select trims. Once launched, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

