Mahindra XUV700 launched at Rs 11.99 lakh: Engine, features, variants

Earlier today, Mahindra took the wraps off its latest offering, Mahindra XUV700 and this just in, it has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh. Available in five- and seven-seat options, the XUV700 will broadly come in two trims, MX and AX. The AX trim will be the higher end of the spectrum further divided into three variants – AX3, AX5 and AX7. It’ll get both petrol and diesel engine options with manual or automatic transmission, and an optional AWD as well. Bookings will begin before the festive season.

The XUV700 will have two engine options – a turbocharged mHawk diesel that puts out 185 PS and 420 Nm (MT)/450 Nm (AT), and a turbocharged mStallion petrol unit that makes 200 PS and 380 Nm. It’ll have three drive modes – Zip, Zap and Zoom, along with a customisable drive mode. The SUV will offer an ADAS Level 1 Autonomous System.

The manufacturer has also announced that it will roll out optional packs at a later date. These packs will include features like a Sony 3D sound system, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.

Prices for five-seater manual transmission:

MX Petrol – Rs 11.99 lakh

MX Diesel – Rs 12.29 lakh

AX3 Petrol – Rs 13.99 lakh

AX5 Petrol – Rs 14.99 lakh

Mahindra has currently released ex-showroom prices for select variants of the XUV700 and those for the rest of the variants will be announced soon.

Variants and features:

MX Series: 20.32 cm (8“) Infotainment, 17.78 cm (7“) Cluster, Android Auto, Smart Door handles, LED Taillamp, Steering mounted Switches, Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator, Day Night IRVM, R17 Steel Wheels

AdrenoX | AX3: Offered over MX, Dual HD 10.25“ Infotainment & 10.25“ Digital Cluster, Amazon Alexa Built-In, Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features, 6 Speakers and Sound Staging, LED DRL and Front fog Lamps, R17 Steel Wheels with covers

AX5: Offered over AX3, Skyroof, R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Curtain Airbags, LED Clear-view Headlamps, Sequential turn indicators, Cornering lamps

AX7: Offered over AX5, Advanced Driver Assistance System, Driver Drowsiness Alert, Smart Clean Zone, Dual Zone Climate Control, R18 Diamond Cut Alloy, Leatherette Seat, Leather Steering & Gear lever, 6-Way Power seat with Memory, Side Airbags

