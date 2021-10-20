Mahindra XUV700 gets 65,000 bookings in two weeks: Deliveries to commence from 30th October

Mahindra has announced that the bookings of the all-new XUV700 have crossed the 65,000 mark in just two weeks. The new Mahindra XUV700 rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, etc.

Mahindra recently launched the all-new XUV700 in the Indian market. The bookings for the new Mahindra XUV700 commenced on 7th October and its first 25,000 units were booked in just 57 minutes. The company received additional 25,000 bookings on 8th October in two hours. Overall, the XUV700 clocked 50,000 reservations in just under three hours. Now, Mahindra has officially announced that the company has garnered 65,000 bookings for the all-new Mahindra XUV700 in two weeks. The company has also revealed its delivery timelines.

The deliveries of the petrol variants of the all-new Mahindra XUV700 will begin from October 30, 2021. However, the deliveries of the diesel variants of the SUV will commence in the last week of November 2021. Mahindra says that the company has partnered with one of the top 3 global consulting companies to devise and implement an algorithm-based process. Its objective is to streamline the delivery process for customers, based on a combination of parameters which include, the quantum of bookings at the city and dealer level, the ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters, and variant-wise production feasibility based on supply chain constraints.

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 First Drive Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

According to Mahindra, the delivery timelines of the new XUV700 will be communicated to customers by their respective dealerships from October 27, 2021, for both the petrol as well as diesel variants. But, the exact delivery date might change due to the current global supply chain scenario. The new Mahindra XUV700 gets two engine options in India. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 200 HP of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is offered in two different states of tune.

The base MX variant of the diesel XUV700 churns out 155 HP of power and 360 Nm of torque while its higher trims develop 185 HP of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants). Both the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The last recorded price of the Mahindra XUV700 was between Rs 12.49 lakh – Rs 22.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. However, for fresh bookings, the customers will have to pay the price prevailing at the time of delivery.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.