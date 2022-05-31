Mahindra XUV700 gathers 1.70 lakh bookings: Up to 2-years waiting period

The all-new Mahindra XUV700 has gathered 1.70 lakh bookings since October 2021. Currently, 78,000 units of the XUV700 are yet to be delivered and the waiting period has soared up to 2 years.

Mahindra introduced the all-new XUV700 in August 2021 while its official bookings commenced in October last year. The 2022 Mahindra XUV700 received an overwhelming response from the buyers and more than 1 lakh bookings were accumulated within four months. Now, the company has revealed that the XUV700 has managed to gather 1.70 lakh bookings since October 2021.

According to Mahindra & Mahindra’s Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar, around 9,000-10,000 units of the XUV700 are booked every month. The company has received around 1.70 lakh bookings for the SUV ever since its launch. However, 78,000 units are yet to be delivered and the waiting period has soared as high as up to 2 years.

Mahindra says that despite the high waiting period, the average cancellation of bookings ranges between 10-12 per cent. The company’s production facility for the XUV700 is said to be running at full capacity, producing 5,000 units a month. Moreover, its sales have been on a steady rise month on month. In April 2022, nearly 4,500 units of the SUV were sold in India.

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in India with two engine options. It gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic unit. It is currently priced between Rs 13.18 lakh – Rs 24.58 lakh, ex-showroom, and rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, etc.

