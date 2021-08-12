Mahindra XUV700 to be first car to get Sony’s in-built sound system

A highly anticipated SUV, Mahindra XUV700 will mark the beginning of the next generation of Mahindra SUVs which will offer several first-in-segment technologies and features. The XUV700 is slated to debut on 14th August.

Mahindra XUV700 will be the first car in India to come equipped with Sony’s 3D sound technology. Sony’s inbuilt sound system will be powered by Sound Building Blocks, one of Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology. Sony states that the in-built 3D sound system has been custom-made specifically for the XUV700 and it offers an immersive 3D audio experience through its (445W) 13-channel DSP amplifier, 12 custom-designed speakers including a subwoofer and the Sound Building Blocks technology.

Sony’s 3D sound system also comes with DSEE technology that helps in enhancing the sound quality of compressed audio files and SDVC (Speed Dependent Volume/EQ Control) for maintaining volume and tonal balance at any vehicle speed and volume to minimize the influence of outside noise.

In the build-up to its arrival, Mahindra has been teasing new features the XUV700 will bring to the segment. While the launch with the price announcement is expected to take place during the festive season, it will be unveiled this weekend. The XUV700 will get a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine options. Both engines would likely feature manual and automatic transmission options.

Sony has a robust foundation in innovation in the technology sector, and this collaboration will see us take our 3D spatial sound to consumers with an immersive next-generation audio experience wherever they travel, Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, said.

We are excited to collaborate with Sony to present the XUV700 as India’s first vehicle with Sony’s inbuilt 3D sound system, which will set a new benchmark in-cabin acoustics. Our customers can enjoy the rich, spacious cabin acoustics for a truly immersive audio experience while on the road, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd, said.

