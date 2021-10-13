Mahindra XUV700 clocks over 4,000 km in 24 hours: Breaks national 24 hours endurance record

Mahindra XUV700 manages to break the 24 hour endurance record by clocking over 4,000 km in just 24 hours. The average speed during the record stood between 170-180 kmph.

By:October 13, 2021 4:30 PM
Mahindra XUV700 Endurance Record

 

Mahindra’s newest product in the Indian market is making its way to the headlines quite often, it seems. We recently reported that the XUV700 has garnered 50,000 orders by now and is booked for a year. The mid-size SUV has shattered the national 24 hour endurance record as well. The previous record was set in 2016 for 3,161 km. At the Mahindra’s SUV Proving Track in Chennai, the XUV700 broke the national record. In fact, it is the first SUV to do so. Four examples of the XUV700s participated in the challenge.

Interestingly, all the examples clocked 4,000 km on the odometer. Being more specific, the diesel manual trim lead the pack by clocking 4,384.7 km, followed by the diesel automatic variant with 4256.12 km. Talking of petrol variants, the manual one did 4,232.01 km, while the automatic grade squeezed out 4155.65 km in just 24 hours. Along with the national 24 hour endurance record, a total of 80 other records were shattered during this very attempt. During the exercise, average speed was in the range of 170-180 kmph, including the time taken for quick fuel refills and driver change.

Mahindra XUV700

“The XUV700 was conceptualised, developed and built to a very high endurance standard and as expected it fared extremely well in this gruelling challenge. We are proud that the XUV700 has set new benchmarks for endurance and set new national records. It is interesting to note that this achievement came at our very own world-class MSPT”, said Velusamy R., Chief of Global Product Development, M&M Ltd. who flagged-off the event.

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options. A 2.0L turbocharged petrol and 2.2L turbocharged diesel are a part of the package. Transmission choices include a 6-speed stick shift and 6-speed automatic transmission. Also, the option of AWD layout is available here, but with the diesel-automatic trims only.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

AMO Mobility to launch Jaunty Plus high-speed electric scooter by next month

AMO Mobility to launch Jaunty Plus high-speed electric scooter by next month

2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.82 lakh

2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.82 lakh

Royal Enfield to lead motorcycle expedition to the South pole as a tribute to its 120 years journey

Royal Enfield to lead motorcycle expedition to the South pole as a tribute to its 120 years journey

Five things to expect from the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift in January 2022

Five things to expect from the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift in January 2022

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V official accessories revealed: Key details

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V official accessories revealed: Key details

Tata Motors to expand EV portfolio: 10 EVs in line-up by FY2026

Tata Motors to expand EV portfolio: 10 EVs in line-up by FY2026

Daimler India CV unveils luxury caravan for Kerala Tourism's 'Keravan Kerala'

Daimler India CV unveils luxury caravan for Kerala Tourism's 'Keravan Kerala'

Tata Motors acquires Rs 7,500 crore funding for EV business: How it could become invincible

Tata Motors acquires Rs 7,500 crore funding for EV business: How it could become invincible

Local production of 2021 Audi Q5 facelift begins ahead of launch

Local production of 2021 Audi Q5 facelift begins ahead of launch

2021 Volvo XC60, S90 petrol mild-hybrid India launch date out: Here's what to expect

2021 Volvo XC60, S90 petrol mild-hybrid India launch date out: Here's what to expect

Omega Seiki electric vehicles to now be financed through newly launched Anglian Finvest

Omega Seiki electric vehicles to now be financed through newly launched Anglian Finvest

Now subscribe to own a new Volkswagen Taigun: Subscription plan explained

Now subscribe to own a new Volkswagen Taigun: Subscription plan explained

Tata Motors posts 24% hike in global sales for Q2 FY2022: Sold over 2.5 lakh units globally

Tata Motors posts 24% hike in global sales for Q2 FY2022: Sold over 2.5 lakh units globally

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Top five things you need to know

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Top five things you need to know

Now bring home a Hero Electric scooter for free till 7th November, here's how

Now bring home a Hero Electric scooter for free till 7th November, here's how

Volvo Cars offering lifetime parts warranty in India: Here’s the catch

Volvo Cars offering lifetime parts warranty in India: Here’s the catch

VECV India launches new luxury intercity bus in seater & sleeper configurations

VECV India launches new luxury intercity bus in seater & sleeper configurations

Royal Enfield 'Make It Yours' Customisable Jacket Review

Royal Enfield 'Make It Yours' Customisable Jacket Review

MG Astor Variants Explained: What Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Trims Offer

MG Astor Variants Explained: What Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Trims Offer

India’s most expensive scooter BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Details

India’s most expensive scooter BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Details