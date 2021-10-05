Mahindra XUV700 AX7 new variants launched: Now get Luxury Pack and AWD together

Mahindra has introduced two new top-spec variants of the all-new Mahindra XUV700. With the addition of these variants, the customers can now have the Luxury Pack and AWD together in this seven-seater SUV.

Just a few days ago, Mahindra officially announced the prices of all the variants of the all-new Mahindra XUV700. The company even offered an optional Luxury pack with its top-spec automatic variants and AWD with the top-spec diesel automatic variant. However, the bummer was that the optional AWD and Luxury pack couldn’t be combined together. The prospective customers requested the company to offer both these goodies together and responding rapidly to the customers’ requests, Mahindra has launched two new top-spec variants of the XUV700.

Mahindra has today launched the new AX7 Luxury Diesel MT and the AX7 Luxury Diesel AT with AWD variants in the Indian market. The new AX7 Luxury Diesel MT variant of the XUV700 has been launched at Rs 19.99 lakh while the top-spec AX7 Luxury Diesel AT with AWD variant has been priced at Rs 22.89 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. It is worth mentioning that the top-spec Mahindra XUV700 still undercuts the top-spec Tata Safari by 28,000 rupees and the latter isn’t as feature-rich as the XUV700. The new Tata Safari doesn’t get AWD either.

The luxury pack of the new Mahindra XUV700 will include features like an immersive 3D sound system by Sony, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360-degree surround view, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry, continuous digital video recording and wireless charging. Apart from the introduction of these two new variants, the rest of the bits remain the same as before. The new Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two BS6 compliant engine options. The first one is a 2.0-litre mStallion, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 200 HP of power and 380 Nm of peak torque.

The new Mahindra XUV700 also gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in two states of tune. The base MX variant of the SUV develops 155 HP of power and 360 Nm of torque while its higher trims churn out 185 HP of power and 420 Nm of peak torque (450 Nm in automatic variants). Both the engines come paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The new Mahindra XUV700 is currently priced between Rs 11.99 lakh – Rs 22.89 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, and introductory. The bookings for the new XUV700 will commence on October 7 at 10 AM and these introductory prices will be valid for the first 25,000 bookings only.

