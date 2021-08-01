Mahindra teases XUV700’s smart connectivity feature called Adrenox

Mahindra has released a new teaser video, highlighting the XUV700's connected car tech called Adrenox. Along with this, Mahindra has also given us a glimpse of the XUV700's interior and drive modes.

By:August 1, 2021 11:13 AM
mahindra adrenox connected car teachnology

The Mahindra XUV700 is the next big launch for the home-grown carmaker, slated to sit above the Mahindra XUV500. The 7-seater SUV has been spied testing numerous times while information is scarce, at least concrete ones. While this has been open to speculations by many media channels, Mahindra has released a teaser video for those looking for the tech features in the XUV700.

mahindra adrenox connected car teachnologyThe teaser video gives us a glimpse of the XUV700’s interior

Adrenox, as Mahindra calls it, lets the user control the XUV700’s sunroof (sky roof as Mahindra calls it) through voice command, with the help of Alexa. The video shows how Adrenox helps create a better 3-dimensional sound in the cabin for the occupants, helps change drive modes as per convenience, and makes the XUV700 an intelligent vehicle.

mahindra adrenox connected car teachnologyMahindra’s Adrenox feature gives occupants a better 3D sound

Apart from featuring how intelligent the XUV700 is, the video also gives us a brief glimpse into the cockpit area. To begin, the instrument clusters are digital units that sport an analogue look. Next up is the floating infotainment cluster seated right above the elongated central air vent.

mahindra adrenox connected car teachnologyThe XUV700 diesel gets four drive modes that can be changed through the Adrenox feature

The XUV700 features four driving modes (available with the diesel variant only) — Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom. The dash is finished in soft-touch material, most probably a standard feature given the segment of the XUV700. As for engine specifications, the XUV700 could get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel, with a choice of either manual or automatic gearboxes. The teaser video shows an automatic unit, and since Mahindra claims that the drive modes are for diesel versions only, an automatic diesel variant is on offer.

