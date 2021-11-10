Mahindra XUV700 achieves 5-Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test: Details

The new Mahindra XUV700 has achieved an impressive 5-Star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-Stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test.

Mahindra recently launched the all-new XUV700 in the Indian market. The XUV700 has already garnered more than 75,000 bookings in India and it has been a blockbuster hit product for the homegrown UV-maker. Now, adding another feather to its cap are the latest Global NCAP crash test ratings. The all-new Mahindra XUV700 becomes the second Mahindra SUV after the XUV300 to score a full 5-Star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The XUV700 has managed to achieve an impressive 5-Star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-Stars for child occupant protection in the latest round of Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests.

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700’s Crash Test:

According to Global NCAP, the recently launched Mahindra XUV700 was tested in its most basic safety specification. The SUV was fitted with dual front airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat-mounts. The testing body says that the safety of the new XUV700 can be improved even further by making the optional equipment such as side-body airbags, side-head curtain airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and three-point belts in all seating positions as standard across the variant line-up.

Talking about scores, the Mahindra XUV700 scored an impressive 16.03 points out of a total of 17 points for adult occupant safety, bagging an impressive 5-Star safety raring in this category. For child occupant protection, it earned 41.66 points out of a total of 49 points, thus achieving a 4-Star rating in this category. The bodyshell of the new XUV700 was rated as stable and it was capable of withstanding further loadings. Moreover, its footwell area was also rated as stable. Also, it is worth mentioning that in addition to the front offset deformable barrier (ODB) test, the XUV700 had to undergo the UN95 side impact test too to claim the full 5-Star safety rating.

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV700 First Drive Review:

Alejandro Furas, Secretary-General of Global NCAP said, “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies. Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It’s very satisfying to see Mahindra demonstrating their ongoing commitment to vehicle safety with the five star performing XUV700. High levels of occupant protection for adults and children as well as the availability of AEB, the potentially life saving crash avoidance technology. These are important indicators of the Indian automotive market moving towards ever higher level of consumer awareness and demand for safety.”

