There has been no official word from Mahindra regarding a specific launch timeline for the 6-seater variant of XUV700 yet. It is currently priced between Rs 14.01 lakh and Rs 26.18 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Ever since its launch in August 2021, the XUV700 has been instrumental in driving growth for the Indian automaker. Such has been its demand that at one point, prospective buyers of XUV700 have had to wait over a year to receive their vehicle. Mahindra has so far received over 78,000 bookings for the XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 6-seater spied

New spy images of XUV700 have been doing the rounds on the internet. Reports indicate that this new test mule could be the upcoming 6-seater variant of XUV700. For the uninitiated, Mahindra XUV700 is currently available in two seating layouts– 5-seater and 7-seater.

Like the 7-seater XUV700, the 6-seater iteration of the SUV will feature three rows of seats, the only difference being the latter offering two captain seats instead of a bench seat in the middle row. Apart from the difference in seating configuration, the upcoming 6-seater version is unlikely to be any different from the other variants of XUV700.

6-seater Mahindra XUV700 spied testing near Chennai (Pic credit: Rushlane)

Although the latest test mule has been heavily wrapped under camouflage, it can be safely assumed that the upcoming 6-seater avatar will boast of the same exterior design of the current XUV700. Details like C-shaped LED headlamp clusters, alloy wheels, L-shaped LED taillamps and bumpers have been carried from the five- and seven-seater variants of XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 6-seater: Engine options expected

The six-seater variant of XUV700 will come with the same two engine options– a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former churns out 197 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the oil burner is available in two states of tunes– 153 bhp / 360 Nm and 183 bhp / 450 Nm. Transmission duties on both petrol and diesel engines are carried out either by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Top-end diesel automatic trims of XUV700, namely AX7 and AX7L, also get the option of all-wheel drive.

Mahindra XUV700 6-seater: Likely variants, rivals

The 6-seater version of XUV700 is likely to be limited to the high-end trims so that it offers all the creature comforts for a premium experience. The launch of a six-seater XUV700 will also make it a more competent rival to the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar that are offered with six-seater configurations with captain seats in the middle row.