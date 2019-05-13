Mahindra XUV500 W3 Vs Tata Harrier XE: Which makes more sense to buy?

Mahindra has recently launched a new base variant for the XUV500 in India. This W3 trim has been introduced in the wake of rising competition in the mid-size SUV segment in India. The same will directly compete against the base variant of the Tata Harrier i.e its XE trim. In this report, we take a look at what the base variants of these two SUVs have to offer and compare them on the basis of prices, engine specifications offered, features and safety equipment list in order to see which one is the best pick of the lot.

Mahindra XUV500 W3 Vs Tata Harrier XE: Prices

The base W3 trim of the Mahindra XUV500 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 12.21 lakh. On the other hand, the Tata Harrier's base XE trim retails at a price of Rs 12.69 lakh. Both these prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV500 W3 Vs Tata Harrier XE: Engine Specifications

The Mahindra XUV500 comes with 2.2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine. This unit is capable of churning out 155 BHP along with 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Tata Harrier, on the the other hand, comes with a 2.0-litre, turbocharged diesel engine sourced from Fiat. This motor has been de-tuned to produce 140 BHP of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra XUV500 W3 Vs Tata Harrier XE: Features

In terms of features, the Mahindra XUV500's W3 variants come with projector headlamps, micro-hybrid technology, 6-way adjustable driver's seat (manual), manual air-conditioning, fabric upholstery, power operated ORVMs, tilt adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry, reading lamps in the first row, front mobile charging points, power windows, remote tail-gate opening, rear de-fogger along with follow-me-home headlamps.

Talking about the Tata Harrier, it's base XE variant offers features such as projector headlamps, LED tail-lamps, ORVM mounted turn-indicators, 4-inch instrument cluster with LCD display, manual air-conditioning, 4-way adjustable driver's seat (manual), puddle lamps front and rear, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, rear ac vents, electric tailgate release, sunglass holder, umbrella holder and power windows.

Mahindra XUV500 W3 Vs Tata Harrier XE: Safety Features

In terms of safety equipment, the W3 variant of the Mahindra XUV500 comes with dual-front airbags along with ABS and EBD as standard. Along with this, the XUv500 comes with disc brakes on all four wheels.

Moving on to the Tata Harrier, the XE variant of this sub-compact SUV comes with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, manual central locking, driver and passenger seat belt warning and speed sensitive auto door lock.