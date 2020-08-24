Mahindra XUV500 prices slashed: MG Hector Plus rival cheaper by this much

Along with the price cut, the Mahindra XUV500 BS6 has also several offers going for it and these will effectively reduce the buying cost of this SUV by almost Rs 50,000.

In a world where everyone is increasing the prices of their offerings, Mahindra is doing the reverse. Mahindra last week lowered the prices of its ambitious XUV300 mini-SUV and now the 7-seater Mahindra XUV500 prices have been slashed. The price cut though isn’t in the same league as the smaller car. While earlier the BS6 XUV500 prices started from Rs 13.13 lakh – Rs 17.64 lakh, the new cost is Rs 13.10 lakh – Rs 17.55 lakh, ex-Delhi. There is no specific reason for the price cut but we believe Mahindra has done this to make its ageing product a bit more competitive keeping in mind the new crop of cars. Not only this, but there are also a few schemes that will help one get the maximum bang for the buck with the XUV500.

For example, there is the Rs 30,000 exchange scheme, Rs 9,000 corporate benefit, and up to Rs 12,760 cash discount as well. All this will go a long way for a customer to get around Rs 50,000 discount on the car. Online booking of the car is possible as well for an amount of Rs 5,000. This offer is valid till the end of this month. The Mahindra XUV500 BS6 was launched amid the lockdown. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is the same as before but has been tuned to meet BS6 compliance. It still makes 155hp of power and 320Nm. Currently, a 6-speed manual is provided as standard while the automatic might join later. At the same time, Mahindra has skipped the AWD as well.

Given its age, the Mahindra XUV500 still is quite a relevant vehicle given its rough and tough underpinnings. It is quite feature-rich too and has that edge with a seven-seater layout. The diesel engine is a peach to drive and returns decent fuel efficiency too. One though now has to watch out for the DEF level. Due to BS6 emission norms, the XUV500 has adopted the DEF method.

