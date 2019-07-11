Mahindra XUV500 gets Apple CarPlay: Here’s which variant gets the feature

Mahindra XUV500, the mid-size SUV from the homegrown automaker is now available with Apple CarPlay connectivity. With this, the Tata Harrier rival is now available with Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay connectivity options on its top-spec W11 grade. With the help of Apple CarPlay, Mahindra XUV500 owners who have IOS phones can now connect their the same to the vehicle and use its infotainment system for hands-free telephony, Apple Music audiobooks, podcasts and CarPlay supported third-party audio applications. Existing XUV500 can take their vehicle to the nearest Mahindra dealership and get their infotainment system upgraded.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “At Mahindra, our vehicle offers consumers Accessible Technologies. The introduction of Apple CarPlay enhances the convenience and connectivity offered by the XUV500 and will generate a lot of interest among our potential customers. To delight our customers, we will provide this update to existing owners of the W11 variant as well. They can visit a Mahindra authorised workshop to get their infotainment system upgraded with Apple CarPlay.”

The Mahindra XUV500 currently retails in India in-between the price of Rs 12.32 lakh to 19.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The diesel derivative of the Mahindra XUV500 comes with a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine, churning out 155 bhp along with 360 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The petrol derivative comes with a 2.2-litre mHawk petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 140 hp along with 320 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes as standard with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Mahindra XUV500 was launched in India back in 2011. Since then this SUV has received multiple facelifts but no actual generation update. However, it is expected that it will get its generation update sometime within the next 2-3 years time.