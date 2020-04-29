Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival’s price, specs, features

The Mahindra XUV500 BS6 gets a minimal price hike and at present, the automatic's prices are yet to be revealed.

Like other Mahindra products in the last few days, the XUV500 diesel BS6 has been launched in India, silently. The Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 is priced between Rs 13.13 lakh to Rs 17.64 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant line-up now starts from W5 instead of the BS4’s W3. This means a price hike of Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000 over the BS4 model. Bookings can be done online, however, the deliveries will be done once lockdown lifts. Mahindra was quoted as saying that their auto showrooms will take sometime after the lockdown to start. The company, at present, is reported to have 10 days production worth of BS6 cars in stock.

Prime amongst the changes is the fact that the XUV500’s engine mechanism, in the backend, has become a bit more complex. This is to be expected from high-end diesel BS6 cars. One needs to keep an eye on the diesel exhaust fluid. The vehicle, as reported earlier, consumes two litres of DEF per 1,000km. Apart from this, the other changes include the omission on the AWD system as well as deletion of a petrol engine from the line-up. At present, the aforementioned prices don’t include automatic transmission. Speaking of which, the 155hp/320Nm, 2.2-litre diesel engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. A 6-speed automatic is part of the specifications but its prices likely will be announced next month.

There are no other changes apart from this and the XUV500 continues to be a feature-rich car in its segment. While the segment itself has exponentially grown, the XUV500 at present is the only 7-seater SUV. That is until the more modern Hector Plus as well as the Tata Gravitas come along. Both the cars are available with a much more powerful engine and will also likely have a petrol option.

An all-new XUV500 is being planned for sometime next year. This will have a new chassis and the AWD might make a return along with hybrid tech.

