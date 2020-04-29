Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival’s price, specs, features

The Mahindra XUV500 BS6 gets a minimal price hike and at present, the automatic's prices are yet to be revealed.

By:Updated: April 29, 2020 1:38:43 PM

Like other Mahindra products in the last few days, the XUV500 diesel BS6 has been launched in India, silently. The Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 is priced between Rs 13.13 lakh to Rs 17.64 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant line-up now starts from W5 instead of the BS4’s W3. This means a price hike of Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000 over the BS4 model. Bookings can be done online, however, the deliveries will be done once lockdown lifts. Mahindra was quoted as saying that their auto showrooms will take sometime after the lockdown to start. The company, at present, is reported to have 10 days production worth of BS6 cars in stock.

Prime amongst the changes is the fact that the XUV500’s engine mechanism, in the backend, has become a bit more complex. This is to be expected from high-end diesel BS6 cars. One needs to keep an eye on the diesel exhaust fluid. The vehicle, as reported earlier, consumes two litres of DEF per 1,000km. Apart from this, the other changes include the omission on the AWD system as well as deletion of a petrol engine from the line-up. At present, the aforementioned prices don’t include automatic transmission. Speaking of which, the 155hp/320Nm, 2.2-litre diesel engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. A 6-speed automatic is part of the specifications but its prices likely will be announced next month.

There are no other changes apart from this and the XUV500 continues to be a feature-rich car in its segment. While the segment itself has exponentially grown, the XUV500 at present is the only 7-seater SUV. That is until the more modern Hector Plus as well as the Tata Gravitas come along. Both the cars are available with a much more powerful engine and will also likely have a petrol option.

An all-new XUV500 is being planned for sometime next year. This will have a new chassis and the AWD might make a return along with hybrid tech.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Electric cars in India with more than 150km range: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric cars in India with more than 150km range: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show

Pirelli F1 tyre chief Mario Isola doubles up as a paramedic and ambulance driver to fight COVID-19

Pirelli F1 tyre chief Mario Isola doubles up as a paramedic and ambulance driver to fight COVID-19

Volkswagen starts limited production in Germany through multi-shift operation

Volkswagen starts limited production in Germany through multi-shift operation

Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer's images sets Instagram on fire!

Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer's images sets Instagram on fire!

Great news! 50% off on Zoomcar booking and 50% cashback on all car rentals

Great news! 50% off on Zoomcar booking and 50% cashback on all car rentals

All-electric BMW iX3 SUV images leaked: Public debut later this year

All-electric BMW iX3 SUV images leaked: Public debut later this year

Covid-19 relief: Okinawa increases dealer margin to avoid salary cuts and layoffs

Covid-19 relief: Okinawa increases dealer margin to avoid salary cuts and layoffs

Self-drive electric cars are the best route for EV adoption in India

Self-drive electric cars are the best route for EV adoption in India

Why Maruti Suzuki can't restart production immediately at Gurugram plant despite government approval

Why Maruti Suzuki can't restart production immediately at Gurugram plant despite government approval

Car & bike sales boom likely but will come with job losses & pay cuts

Car & bike sales boom likely but will come with job losses & pay cuts

Hero Splendor is once again India's highest-selling two-wheeler: Honda Activa slips to third!

Hero Splendor is once again India's highest-selling two-wheeler: Honda Activa slips to third!

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA launch around the corner: Compact-SUV now displayed on India website

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA launch around the corner: Compact-SUV now displayed on India website

Automated Coronavirus disinfection for car cabin with this sprinkle system-style spray

Automated Coronavirus disinfection for car cabin with this sprinkle system-style spray

Mercedes-Benz India starts online bookings: Book a car or service from home

Mercedes-Benz India starts online bookings: Book a car or service from home

Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here's what to expect

Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here's what to expect

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen starts online car sales: Integrates 137 sales touchpoints across India

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen starts online car sales: Integrates 137 sales touchpoints across India