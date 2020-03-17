Mahindra XUV500 BS6 to be powered by an updated 2.2-litre diesel engine

The Mahindra XUV500 BS6 will use two litres of Diesel Exhaust Fluid for every 1,000km and can be refilled from the engine bay.

By:Published: March 17, 2020 3:47:45 PM

Mahindra and Mahindra, it must be said have been rather slow with the BS6 updation for its line-up. Only two models, the Bolero and XUV300 (only in petrol) have made it to the BS6 line. However, the manufacturer is working behind the curtains to ensure that by April 1, 2020, the vehicles are ready to hit the showrooms. News has now come in that the Mahindra XUV500 BS6 is being updated to meet the upcoming emission norms. The Mahindra XUV500 BS6 will only have the diesel engine carried over as the slow-selling petrol has already been discontinued. A leaked presentation by Teambhp shows that the XUV500 diesel will have Diesel Particulate Filter or DPF as it is popularly called. Moreover, there will also be Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and oxidation catalysts.

The XUV500 diesel will also need to be filled up with Diesel Emission Fluid (DEF). Mahindra says that two litres will be consumed per 1,000km. The company recommends Maxiclean brand of DEFs while in the market, one can also get AdBlue. Cost of the Maxiclean will be Rs 50/litre. Either the Mahindra dealership can top it up during service or the customer themselves can do it through the engine bay. Alerts for low DEF will be displayed on the instrument console of lower trims while the higher ones will get an alert on the infotainment system as well. Basically once the DEF has been fully exhausted, the car will stop running and cannot be cranked.

The refreshed Mahindra XUV500 lineup will start from W5 and stop at the W11 (O). The W3, the previous entry point, will be axed. At a later point in time, Mahindra might get its Stallion turbo petrol engine in the XUV500. This new family of engines is expected to power various Mahindra as well as Ford vehicles in the near future.

Source: Teambhp

