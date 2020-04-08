Mahindra XUV500 BS6 loses All Wheel Drive: Specifications, variants revealed

The new Mahindra XUV500 BS6 could be priced slightly higher than the outgoing model but doesn't get an all-wheel drive or even a petrol engine option.

Mahindra and Mahindra a few days ago, updated the Scorpio to meet the new emission standards. The brand has now given the same treatment to its XUV500 SUV. The Mahindra XUV500, like the Scorpio retains the engine as well as its power and torque. We will discuss that in a bit. Mahindra though hasn’t updated the prices of the new XUV500. These will be available on the website and dealerships post the lockdown lift.

Mahindra and Mahindra have updated the 2.2-litre diesel engine. A few weeks ago, we had shared details on the amount of diesel exhaust fluid that needs to be filled in. Oxidation catalysts and SCR too will be present. This engine makes 155hp of power and 360Nm. The engine can be paired with a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Mahindra hasn’t released the claimed fuel efficiency number yet.

A quick look at the variants and one realises that the entry-level W3 is now gone. The range begins from the W5 trim onwards. W5, W7 and W9 trims in both manual or automatic guise get 17-inch wheels while the W11 (O) has bigger 18-inch units. Projector headlights are standard as are all-wheel disc brakes. Speaking of all-wheel, Mahindra has removed the AWD feature. This will make the XUV500 a bit light in weight. The front suspension is made up of McPherson struts with an anti-roll bar whereas the rear ones comprise of multilink type.

Smart watch connectivity is offered from W7 onwards whereas Apple Carplay is only for W11 (O). Android Auto though is standard from W7. The XUV500 still is sold as a 7-seater vehicle. While earlier there were less competitors, now it has to deal with more modern cars. These include the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and to some extent even the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. There is also the new Harrier. The best part is none of the aforementioned competitors have a third row of seats. Only the MG Hector as well as the Tata Gravitas seem to have an upcoming 7-seat version. There are also spy images of the Creta 7-seater, floating around.

Expect a slight price hike in the Mahindra XUV500 BS6 prices. An all-new model is being planned for sometime next year. It could have a turbo petrol engine as well as hybrid tech.

