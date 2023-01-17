Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV comparison

Comparing the new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV against the Tata Nexon EV in terms of design, dimension, battery specifications, and more.

The Tata Nexon is India’s best-selling EV and has enjoyed that position for a while now. However, Mahindra has launched the Nexon-rivaling XUV400 electric SUV in India, priced at Rs 15.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The all-electric Mahindra XUV400 is available in two variants, XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL, with 5 colour shades to choose from.

If you are wondering between the Mahindra XUV400 and the Tata Nexon EV as your next vehicle, here’s a detailed comparison between the two in terms of pricing, battery specifications, range, recharging time, and features to help you make the right choice.

Design and dimensions of the XUV400 vs Nexon EV

The Mahindra XUV400 is based on the XUV300, however, features a distinctive design to set it apart from its ICE sibling such as the highlights on the bumper and doors. Also, the closed front grille is a giveaway as EVs don’t need large air vents to cool their engines.

Similar to the XUV400, the Tata Nexon EV is based on the ICE version of the Nexon and has distinctive design elements to set it apart. The Nexon EV features blue highlights to indicate its electric powertrain.

Dimensions XUV400 Nexon EV Length 4200 mm 3993 mm Width 1821 mm 1811 mm Height 1634 mm 1606 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2498 mm Weight — 1400 kg Boot Space 378-litres 350-litres

In terms of dimensions, the all-electric XUV400 is longer, wider, taller, and has more wheelbase compared to the Nexon. The boot space is also larger than the Nexon EV.

Also Read 2022 Mahindra XUV400 first drive review: Going Green

Battery specifications, range, and charging

The Mahindra XUV400 is available with two battery packs, 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh. The former offers a range of 375 km on a full charge, while the latter has a range of 456 km. The range is the major differentiating factor between the two as both battery packs make 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.

Specifications XUV400 EC XUV400 EL Battery capacity 34.5 kWh 39.4 kWh Power 148 bhp 148 bhp Torque 310 Nm 310 Nm Range 375 km 456 km Charging time 13 hours (3.3kW) | 6.5 hours (7.2kW) 13 hours (3.3kW) | 6.5 hours (7.2kW)

The Tata Nexon EV, similar to the Mahindra XUV400, is offered in two versions, Prime and Max. The former has a 30.2 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 312 km, while the latter has a range of 437 km. They also have different power outputs — the Nexon EV Prime makes 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the Max develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Specifications Nexon EV Prime Nexon EV Max Battery capacity 30.2 kWh 40.5 kWh Power 127 bhp 141 bhp Torque 245 Nm 250 Nm Range 312 km 437 km Charging time 9 hours 15 hours

On paper, the Mahindra XUV400 is more powerful and offers more range, while also being quicker to charge itself using a regular home charger.

Features and safety

On the features front, the Mahindra XUV400 gets 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, a single-pedal drive mode, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, connected car tech, smartwatch connectivity, automatic headlamps and wiper, and an electric sunroof amongst others.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a reverse camera, and disc brakes at all four ends.

The Tata Nexon gets similar features — a sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, connected car tech, auto lights and wipers, and more. Safety features are also similar to the XUV400 electric SUV.