Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV comparison

Comparing the new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV against the Tata Nexon EV in terms of design, dimension, battery specifications, and more.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
The Tata Nexon is India’s best-selling EV and has enjoyed that position for a while now. However, Mahindra has launched the Nexon-rivaling XUV400 electric SUV in India, priced at Rs 15.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The all-electric Mahindra XUV400 is available in two variants, XUV400 EC and XUV400 EL, with 5 colour shades to choose from.

If you are wondering between the Mahindra XUV400 and the Tata Nexon EV as your next vehicle, here’s a detailed comparison between the two in terms of pricing, battery specifications, range, recharging time, and features to help you make the right choice.

Design and dimensions of the XUV400 vs Nexon EV

Mahindra targets to deliver 20,000 XUV400 in first year

The Mahindra XUV400 is based on the XUV300, however, features a distinctive design to set it apart from its ICE sibling such as the highlights on the bumper and doors. Also, the closed front grille is a giveaway as EVs don’t need large air vents to cool their engines.

Similar to the XUV400, the Tata Nexon EV is based on the ICE version of the Nexon and has distinctive design elements to set it apart. The Nexon EV features blue highlights to indicate its electric powertrain.

DimensionsXUV400Nexon EV
Length4200 mm3993 mm
Width1821 mm1811 mm
Height1634 mm1606 mm
Wheelbase2600 mm2498 mm
Weight1400 kg
Boot Space378-litres350-litres

In terms of dimensions, the all-electric XUV400 is longer, wider, taller, and has more wheelbase compared to the Nexon. The boot space is also larger than the Nexon EV.

Battery specifications, range, and charging

tata nexon ev

The Mahindra XUV400 is available with two battery packs, 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh. The former offers a range of 375 km on a full charge, while the latter has a range of 456 km. The range is the major differentiating factor between the two as both battery packs make 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.

SpecificationsXUV400 ECXUV400 EL
Battery capacity34.5 kWh39.4 kWh
Power148 bhp148 bhp
Torque310 Nm310 Nm
Range375 km456 km
Charging time13 hours (3.3kW) | 6.5 hours (7.2kW)13 hours (3.3kW) | 6.5 hours (7.2kW)

The Tata Nexon EV, similar to the Mahindra XUV400, is offered in two versions, Prime and Max. The former has a 30.2 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 312 km, while the latter has a range of 437 km. They also have different power outputs — the Nexon EV Prime makes 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the Max develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

SpecificationsNexon EV PrimeNexon EV Max
Battery capacity30.2 kWh40.5 kWh
Power127 bhp141 bhp
Torque245 Nm250 Nm
Range312 km437 km
Charging time9 hours 15 hours

On paper, the Mahindra XUV400 is more powerful and offers more range, while also being quicker to charge itself using a regular home charger.

Features and safety

mahindra xuv 400

On the features front, the Mahindra XUV400 gets 16-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, a single-pedal drive mode, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, connected car tech, smartwatch connectivity, automatic headlamps and wiper, and an electric sunroof amongst others.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a reverse camera, and disc brakes at all four ends.

The Tata Nexon gets similar features — a sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, connected car tech, auto lights and wipers, and more. Safety features are also similar to the XUV400 electric SUV.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 01:16:54 pm