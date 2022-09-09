Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Battery pack, range, and charging comparison

New Mahindra XUV400 electric vs Tata Nexon EV comparison. We compare the new Mahindra XUV400 against the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max in terms of battery packs, performance, range, and recharging options.

The Tata Nexon EV enjoyed a dominant position in the electric mobility segment owing to its price and range combination, along with the lack of competition in the segment. However, now all that’s about to change because Mahindra has announced the launch of the XUV400 electric SUV, for which bookings will open in January 2023, along with the price announcement and deliveries.

For those thinking of the Tata Nexon EV, here’s a quick comparison between the Mahindra XUV400 vs the Nexon EV in terms of its battery pack, power, range, and charging time to give you an alternative perspective to help you make a wise choice.

Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Battery pack and performance

The all-new Mahindra XUV400 will be powered by a 39.4kW battery pack that develops 147 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Mahindra claims that the new XUV400 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds while achieving a top speed of 150 kmph.

On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV is offered in two versions – Prime and Max, which get different size battery packs. The Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that develops 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. The Nexon EV Prime can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds while achieving a top speed of 120 kmph.

The Tata Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack that makes 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Tata claims a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in 9 seconds and a top speed of 120 kmph, the latter similar to the EV Prime.

Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Range and charging options

Starting with the Mahindra XUV400 electric, the carmaker claims a range of 456 km, while Tata Motors claims a range of 312 km with the Nexon EV Prime and 437 km with the Max version. In real-world conditions, however, expect the range to be lower.

In terms of charging options, the electric Mahindra XUV400 can be charged to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger, while a 7.2 kW/32A outlet can charge the SUV to 100 per cent in 6 and a half hours, and a 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket will take 13 hours to charge the battery pack fully.

The Tata Nexon EV Prime takes 60 minutes to charge to 80 per cent using a fast charger, while a full recharge using a domestic charger takes nine and a half hours. The Nexon EV Max, on the other hand, can juice up itself to 80 per cent with a fast charger in 56 minutes and the regular charger takes around the same time as the Nexon EV Prime.