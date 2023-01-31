Mahindra XUV400 gets over 10,000 bookings within five days: Waiting period explained

The all-new Mahindra XUV400 has gathered over 10,000 bookings within five days. This electric SUV is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory.

Mahindra recently launched its first-ever electric SUV in the Indian market. The introductory prices of the all-new Mahindra XUV400 start at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same began on January 26 and within five days, the XUV400 has amassed over 10,000 orders. Currently, it has a waiting period of up to seven months.

Mahindra XUV400: Bookings and availability

One can book the Mahindra XUV400 for a token amount of Rs 21,000 online on the company’s website or offline by visiting their nearest Mahindra dealership. Its deliveries will begin in March for EL and in November 2023 for the EC variant. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch. This electric SUV has been introduced in 34 Indian cities in the first phase.

Mahindra XUV400: Price and rivals

Variant Charger Option Price (ex-showroom) XUV400 EC 3.3 kW Rs 15.99 lakh XUV400 EC 7.2 kW Rs 16.49 lakh XUV400 EL 7.2 kW Rs 18.99 lakh

The new Mahindra XUV400 is offered in three variants with prices ranging from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that these are introductory prices and will remain valid for the first 5,000 buyers only. This electric SUV will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona.

Mahindra XUV400: Battery, range and performance

The EL variant of the Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 456 km on a single charge. Its base-spec EC variant features a 34.5 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 375 km per charge. The XUV400 sports a single electric motor that develops 148 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 150 kmph.

