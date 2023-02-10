Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition showcased: Formula E starts tomorrow

Mahindra has showcased the XUV400 Formula Edition ahead of the Hyderabad E-Prix. The Formula E will take place in India for the first time ever and it will begin on February 11, 2023.

The stage is all set for the first-ever Formula E that’s happening in India. Hyderabad will host the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and it will begin tomorrow, i.e. on February 11, 2023. Mahindra Racing is India’s only racing team to compete at the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix. Celebrating the first Formula E race in India, Mahindra has unveiled the XUV400 Formula Edition.

Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition: What’s new?

The Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition comes with a special livery that is inspired by the racing spirit. It has been showcased alongside Mahindra’s Gen 3 Formula E race car, the M9Electro. Mahindra’s Formula E and the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E.) teams collaborated on the livery design of the Gen3 car, which the company says brings alive the thrill of this exciting sport.

Formula E Hyderabad: Date and details

The Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix will be staged on the Hyderabad Street Circuit, located on the banks of the Hussain Sagar lake. The race will begin at 3 PM on February 11, 2023. Mahindra’s Racing team consists of seasoned and accomplished drivers including Lucas Di Grassi who became the FIA Formula E Champion in 2016–2017. Oliver Rowland is a respected Formula E race winner. The team has also recently onboarded Jehan Daruvala, a young and accomplished racer.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the occasion, Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “For us at Mahindra, this is a momentous occasion as we get to race in front of a home crowd for the very first time. It is an important marker in our sustainability charter, and we pledge to greater ROCE (Return on Climate and Environment), as we direct our efforts in tandem with Mahindra Group’s commitment and quest to achieve group-wide carbon neutrality by 2040.”

