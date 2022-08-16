Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV India launch next month: Tata Nexon EV rival

The all-new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will be launched in India next month, i.e. in September 2022. It is expected to offer a claimed range of 350-400 km on a single charge.

Mahindra is gearing up to launch its first electric SUV in India next month. As per the latest media reports, this home-grown automaker will launch the all-new Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV in September 2022. The XUV400 will be essentially the production-spec version of the Mahindra eXUV300 showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in New Delhi.

While the exact specifications of the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 aren’t known yet, we do know that it will measure 4.2-metres in length. In comparison, the ICE-powered XUV300 and its direct rival, Nexon EV, measure 3.9-metres in length. Thanks to the increased length and wheelbase, the XUV400 should offer more space than its prime competitor.

Talking about the powertrain, Mahindra’s XUV400 is expected to come with two battery options and it will use high-density NMC cells for a superior driving range. One can expect the XUV400 to offer a claimed range of 350-400 km on a single charge. In comparison, the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max’s ARAI range is rated at 312 km and 437 km per charge respectively.

The Mahindra XUV400 will be powered by a single motor and is expected to deliver around 150 bhp. In terms of features, one can expect this electric SUV to be pretty loaded as that’s the case with all other new-age Mahindra cars. Talking about the price, the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, etc.

