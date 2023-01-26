Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV bookings open: Priced from Rs 15.99 lakh

The bookings for the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV are now officially open. This Tata Nexon EV rival is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory.

Mahindra recently launched its first-ever electric SUV, XUV400, in the Indian market. The prices of the all-new 2023 Mahindra XUV400 start at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. Bookings for the same are now open and its deliveries will begin in March this year.

Mahindra XUV400: Bookings details

Mahindra has started accepting orders for the XUV400. One can book this electric SUV for a token amount of Rs 21,000 online on the company’s website or offline by visiting their nearest Mahindra dealership. The deliveries of the XUV400 will commence in March this year.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs comparison

Mahindra XUV400: Price and rivals

Variant Charger Option Price (ex-showroom) XUV400 EC 3.3 kW Rs 15.99 lakh XUV400 EC 7.2 kW Rs 16.49 lakh XUV400 EL 7.2 kW Rs 18.99 lakh

The new Mahindra XUV400 is offered in three variants with prices ranging from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that these are introductory prices and will remain valid for the first 5,000 bookings only. The XUV400 will take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona electric SUV.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Mahindra XUV400 First Drive Review:

Mahindra XUV400: Battery, range and performance

The EL variant of the Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 456 km on a single charge. Its base-spec EC variants sport a 34.5 kWh battery pack and offer a range of 375 km per charge. The XUV400 gets a single electric motor that develops 148 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 150 kmph.

Also Read: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty car collection: Lamborghini Huracan to Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.