Mahindra XUV400 EC vs EL – Differences and similarities explained

We explain the differences and similarities between the Mahindra XUV400 EC and EL variants.

Mahindra has set foot in the electric vehicle segment with the launch of the new XUV400 in India. Priced at Rs 15.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the new Mahindra XUV400 is available in two variants, EC and EL, both of which compete directly with the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max.

So for those wondering what the difference is between the new Mahindra XUV400 EC and EL variants, here’s everything you need to know, including the differences and similarities explained.

Mahindra XUV400 EC vs EL – Similarities

Let’s start with the similarities between the two XUV400 models. Both variants of the new electric SUV look identical, both featuring the same design and dimensions. Both variants get unique highlights on the bumper and body to make them stand out from other Mahindra ICE vehicles.

Both vehicles run on 16-inch wheels, get LED tail lamps, 4-way adjustable driver’s seat, height-adjustable seat belts, single-zone manual AC, drive modes, disc brakes on all four wheels, passenger airbag deactivation system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, connected car tech, and single pedal drive mode.

XUV400 EC vs EL – Differences

The biggest, and most important difference between the two variants of the new all-electric XUV400 is the battery pack size, range, and charging. The EC trim of the XUV400 gets a 34.5 kWh battery pack while the range-topping EL variants get a larger 39.4 kWh pack. The result of this is the range — the EC variant offers 375km of range while the EL offers 456km.

The other major difference is the charging options on the two variants — the EC variant is available with a 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW charging option, while the EL is available with 7.2 kW charging only. Mahindra claims that the battery pack can be charged to 80 percent in 50 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Apart from the battery, other differences are in the features, as the range-topping EL trim gets alloy wheels, projector headlamps with DRLs, a 7-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, auto headlamps and wiper, side and curtain airbags, and more.