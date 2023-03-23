Mahindra XUV400 deliveries begin in India: Tata Nexon EV Max rival

The deliveries of the Mahindra XUV400 have begun in India. This electric SUV is priced from Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and is claimed to offer a driving range of 456 km per charge.

Mahindra recently introduced its first-ever electric SUV in the Indian market. The prices of the Mahindra XUV400 start at Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and is claimed to offer a driving range of 456 km per charge. Customer deliveries of the Mahindra XUV400 EV have now finally begun and the company delivered 400 units of the XUV400 on the first day itself on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Mahindra XUV400: Delivery and waiting period

The deliveries of the top-spec EL variant of the Mahindra XUV400 have commenced in India. Its base-spec EC variant will be made available by Diwali this year. The new XUV400 electric SUV is available in 34 Indian cities in the first phase. Mahindra has already received over 10,000 bookings for the XUV400 and it demands a waiting period of up to seven months.

Mahindra XUV400: Battery, range and performance

Mahindra XUV400’s EL variant features a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 456 km per charge. Its base-spec EC variant gets a 34.5 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 375 km on a single charge. The new Mahindra XUV400 sports a single electric motor that develops 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 150 kmph.

Mahindra XUV400: Price and rivals

Variant Charger Option Price (ex-showroom) XUV400 EC 3.3 kW Rs 15.99 lakh XUV400 EC 7.2 kW Rs 16.49 lakh XUV400 EL 7.2 kW Rs 18.99 lakh

Mahindra is offering the XUV400 in three variants and its prices range from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that these are introductory prices and will be valid for the first 5,000 buyers only. This electric SUV take on the likes of the Tata Nexon EV Prme, Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona.

