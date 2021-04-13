Mahindra XUV400 could be name of XUV300 7-seater: Launch likely in 2022

While a leaked presentation in late 2019 suggested that the Mahindra XUV400 could be launched this year, the covid-19 spanner means the commercial availability is delayed.

By:Updated: Apr 13, 2021 4:44 PM
SsangYong Tivoli XLV image used as reference

Mahindra and Mahindra could just be one of the busiest automakers in the country. The company is gearing to launch not one or two but three new products in the coming time. These include the Mahindra XUV700, new Scorpio as well as the XUV300 7-seater. Now news has surfaced that the new Mahindra XUV300 7-seater will now be called as the XUV400. The Mahindra XUV400 will sit between the XUV300 as well as the Scorpio. Expect a price range of Rs 12 lakh onwards. While a leaked presentation in late 2019 suggested that the XUV400 could be launched this year, the covid-19 spanner means the commercial availability is delayed. It could be launched in 2022, along with the Scorpio and XUV700. Changes from the 300 will include new bumpers, a slightly refreshed fascia, bigger wheel size and an elongated wheelbase.

Also Read Mahindra XUV300 diesel AMT review

This 7-seater could also be available in a 6-seat variant. Mahindra will spruce up the interior as well, perhaps adding powered driver’s seat and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system. There will also be AC vents for the second and third row. Boot space of the car though will be negligible, much like the Kia Sonet 7-seater that was shown in Indonesia a couple of days ago. Engine-wise, Mahindra will use 1.5-litre turbo units. The petrol will make close to 150hp whereas the diesel should produce around 130hp. A choice of 6-speed manual as well as torque converters will be offered.

Safety-wise, expect seven airbags, front as well as rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera. While the XUV300 is one of the safest cars in its categories, the XUV400 could toe the same line. However, a conclusive basis can be drawn only once the car is crash tested. Competition will be from the Kia Sonet 7-seater as well as other cars that may come up in this space.

