Mahindra XUV300 vs Hyundai Creta: Can the Mahindra really compete above its segment?

The boom in the Compact SUV segment is much more than palpable, its not just the booming sub-compact SUV segment, even compact SUVs are on the up and up with price boundaries between them getting smaller and smaller. The freshest entrant to the sub-compact SUV space is Mahindra’s XUV300, based on the Ssangyong Tivoli. Although it is theoretically a sub-compact SUV Mahindra has given us more than one reason to suspect that it will be positioned as a premium product, which means that it might find itself battling one segment above its weight taking on the likes of the Hyundai Creta once launched. The Creta is easily one of the strongest overall SUVs on sale in the Indian market today, so how will the newest entrant make out in the fight of the bosses, find out here:

Mahindra XUV 300 vs Hyundai Creta: Design

In terms of design, the XUV300 uses the Tivoli as a baseplate but uses smart design changes so that it looks like a smaller version of Mahindra’s legendary XUV500. The XUV300 gets a chrome grille flanked by large headlamp units. The headlights get LED DRLs that have a sharp angular design giving the baby XUV a strong identity. Also included are 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED Tail-lamps, Faux skid plates on the bumpers with body cladding all the way around.

The Hyundai Creta facelift was launched earlier this year but didn’t feature any major step-aways from the vehicles original silhouette. It is a timeless design and has been known for its critical appeal over the years. What it does miss out on are DRLs. Although the rest is more or less the same. It is important to remember that despite the Mahindra’s imposing stance the Creta is infact a lot larger than the XUV300.

Mahindra XUV 300 vs Hyundai Creta: Interiors and Features

As far as interiors are concerned both cars are quite plush, with leather seats available on both cars. However, not complying to the 4-metre rule means the Creta has more space on the inside. It promises slightly better shoulder room and much more legroom than the Mahindra XUV300. Although it is fair that one considers that the Creta will also come with a price premium. The facelifted Hyundai Creta comes with a whole of promise in terms of the features that it offers, perforated leather seats, a sunroof and 7-inch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, 6-airbags, climate control and cruise control on offer.

Mahindra XUV 300 vs Hyundai Creta: Engine and Performance

The Hyundai Creta gets a 1.6-litre petrol motor, a 1.4-litre diesel mill and a high power 1.6-litre diesel engine. The Creta comes with the widest ranges of motor choices that you get in this segment. While the petrol engine is rated to 121 hp and 151 Nm of torque, with a 6-speed manual transmission and 6-speed automatic to chose from. The smaller 1.4-litre mill makes 88 hp and 220 Nm of torque, although this version misses out on the manual transmission option. The big diesel, however, is the more performance oriented motor with 126 hp and 260 Nm of torque on offer. This also gets both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic in the form of options. The Mahindra XUV300 draws its power and torque from a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill similar to those offered on the Nexon. However, Mahindra claims that both units will be performance oriented with segment beating figures although no specifics have been made. Whether it will be more or less than the Creta is yet to be seen.