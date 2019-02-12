Mahindra XUV300 Video Review: Maruti Vitara Brezza’s newest challenger!

Mahindra XUV 300 Video Review: The sub-compact SUV space is exploding, sales are increasing every day and with it more and more competitors are preparing products to claim their fair share of the pie. The next big thing in the sub-compact SUV space is Mahindra’s challenger, that's based on the Ssangyong Tivoli. Like the G4 Alturas, the Tivoli too gets some styling tweaks to bring it in line with the rest of the Mahindra family and a new name that will make it the smallest vehicle to get the XUV name. Christened the XUV300, Mahindra’s newest challenger will bring a lot of strong features paired with the most powerful engine in the segment and the conventional SUV-ish body shape that seems to resonate best with the Indian consumer. We drove the car in Goa ahead of the launch, and here's our FULL REVIEW of the 2019 XUV300 in the video:

All in all, the XUV300 seems to have everything going for it, but it will have a tough task in taking on the segment king the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza that has been a runaway success since its launch. Its success will be largely reliant on how Mahindra price the XUV300, stay tuned to Express Drives for all the news live from the launch in Mumbai on the 14th of February 2019!