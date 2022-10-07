Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport – Top 5 things to know

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched in India and here are the top 5 things you need to know about the new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport.

After much speculation, Mahindra has launched the new XUV300 TurboSport in India, priced at Rs 10.35 lakh onwards ex-showroom. The newly-launched Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is the most powerful vehicle in the segment and gets a new 1.2-litre engine and deliveries are set to begin on October 10.

Here’s more on the new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport and the top 5 things you need to know about the sub-4 metre SUV.

Price and variants

The new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSPort is priced from Rs 10.35 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), and the top-spec variant costs Rs 12.90 lakh ex-showroom. The new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is available in three primary variants – W6, W8, and W8(O) – and is further divided into more depending on colour options.

Variant Mono Tone Dual Tone W6 TGDi Rs 10.35 lakh – W8 TGDi Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 11.80 lakh W8(O) TGDi Rs 12.75 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh

Engine Specifications

Powering the new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is a 1.2-litre turbocharged mStallion TGDi petrol engine that makes 128 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a standard manual gearbox and Mahindra claims a 0 to 60 kmph time of 5 seconds, making it the most powerful SUV in its class.

Exterior and interior features

Mahindra says that the new XUV300 TurboSport draws inspiration from the rally-going Super XUV300 which has participated in numerous rallies across India. The new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport features red inserts for the grille, black ORVMs, black interiors, chrome pedals, and more.

Other featuires include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic wipers and headlights, dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof and more.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport features 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, disc brakes on all four corners, ISOFIX child seat anchors, corner braking control, reverse parking camera with sensors, and front parking sensors amongst others. The XUV300 TurboSport is a 5-star safety-rated vehicle by NCAP.

Competition

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport competes with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Nissan Magnite in India. Amongst all its competitors, the XUV300 TurboSport has the most powerful engine although the competition offers turbo petrol engines.