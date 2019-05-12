Mahindra XUV300 spotted in BS-VI guise for the first time

Mahindra launched the XUV300 in India during the month of February this year. This sub-compact SUV, which competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon, is available with petrol and diesel engine options. However, in order to keep the prices competitive at the time of launch, they were introduced in BS-IV guise. These engines will be upgraded with the required hardware in order to meet the BS-VI standards at a later stage, for which it seems that Mahindra has already commenced the testing. A BS-VI spec XUV300 was recently spotted on the Chennai-Tindivanam highway by Motor Vikatan. The publication claims that the vehicle was equipped with a diesel engine.

The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the European spec SsangYong Tivoli. It is available with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. It is capable of producing 110 BHP of power along with 200 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine on offer as well. It is capable of producing 115 BHP along with 300 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are currently available with a 6-speed manual transmission. Mahindra is soon going to launch an automatic variant of the XUV300 as well.

In addition to upgrading the XUV300 to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission regulations, Mahindra has also confirmed its plans to launch an all-electric variant of this sub-compact SUV as well. The same is expected to hit showrooms sometime during the year 2020. By the end of this year, the homegrown automaker is going to launch an all-electric variant of the KUV100. The XUV300 falls in-between the price range of Rs 7.9 lakh to Rs 12.14 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result of its prices, in addition to competing with the likes of sub-compact SUV like the Vitara Brezza and Nexon, the XUV300 also pitches against SUV from a segment above i.e. the Hyundai Creta and the Nissan Kicks.

Image Source: Motor Vikatan