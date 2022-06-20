Mahindra XUV300 receives first upgrades since launch

The compact SUV, XUV300 gets a 9-inch infotainment and a new set of alloy wheels in South Africa.



Mahindra has updated the XUV300 recently with a new nine-inch display for touchscreen infotainment system in the South African market and it is expected to make its debut in the Indian market soon. The current XUV300 in India sports a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The new infotainment system comes with wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto and the compact SUV also gets a mobile phone wireless charging pad. These features will be available in the top variants including the rest of the features that are available in the current model. The new display offers a resolution of 1024×600 and is powered by a 1.5GHz quad CPU, which should increase the load-up and offer a flawless performance

New design for the alloy wheels

The XUV300 also gets a new design for the alloy wheels which is already offered in India. This new fan-like pattern of the multi-spoke five-prong design will only be available in the top-spec W8 (O) version. The new alloy wheels are now smaller in size than the previous ones. This is the first major cosmetic update for the XUV300 since it was launched in 2019. All versions of the Mahindra XUV300 get 205/65 R16 wheels while the lower trims get steel wheels with covers. The alloy wheels are offered only on the W8 and W8 (O) variants.

XUV300 1.2 Sportz

Recently the specs of XUV300 Sportz were leaked, the company rumoured about to be launching a new XUV300 Sportz edition which is powered by a turbo petrol engine that has an output of 128bhp and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.