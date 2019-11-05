Mahindra XUV300 recalled over faulty suspension part: Check if yours is affected

Mahindra XUV300 has been recalled voluntarily by the manufacturer over a faulty suspension component. Mahindra will inspect and replace the part free of cost fr its XUV300 customers. A limited batch of the vehicle manufactured till 19 May 2019 has been affected, however, Mahindra has not shared the total number of units recalled.

"This is in keeping with the company's customer-centric approach. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all XUV300 customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," M&M said in a statement.

The XUV300 was launched in India in February this year as the third sub-compact SUV in Mahindra's lineup after TUV300 and Nuvosport. The XUV300 boasts of several segment-first features like a total of seven airbags and a dual-zone air-conditioning system.

Engines options on the new Mahindra XUV300 include - 1.2-litre petrol engine with 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Both engines are available with a six-speed manual transmission and the W6 diesel variant comes with an automatic as well.

Other features include a tyre pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, sunroof, and dual-tone roof rails. In terms of safety, besides the airbags, the new XUV300 gets front and rear parking sensors.

Mahindra XUV300 is based on Ssangyong Tivoli and is manufactured at Mahindra's plant in Nashik. A primary rival to Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the XUV300 also competes with the likes of Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon.