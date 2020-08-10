Mahindra XUV300 prices slashed: Great offers make buying this Venue-rival easier

Not only has Mahindra slashed prices of few variants by almost Rs 90,000, but it has also added offers that make this compact SUV one irresistible value-for-money proposition in this segment.

In the automotive space, in recent times, very rarely would you’ve heard of companies reducing the prices of their vehicles. Well, Mahindra has now reduced the prices of its XUV300. It is indeed commendable given that the homegrown carmaker never really increased prices during the BS6 transition. While there is no official reason given for this magnanimity, we believe it could be due to the effect of the upcoming cars. Yes, we are looking at the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and the likes. While earlier the Mahindra XUV300 was priced at Rs 8.30 lakh, the new price is Rs 7.95 lakh. It may be noted that the base W4 diesel model prices have gone up by a mere Rs 1,000 while those of the W6 has been increased by Rs 20,000. The real value though is in buying the W8 (O) petrol. The new price is Rs 87,129 lower than before.

Add to this the fact that there are multiple cash, exchange and corporate offers on the Mahindra XUV300 and the deal becomes sweeter. On the W4 diesel variant, there is a cash discount of Rs 1,550 while if you’re exchanging an old car, an additional Rs 25,000 will be reduced. There are also corporate benefits of Rs 4,500. The W4 petrol in the meanwhile gets Rs 10,000 cash discount and an additional Rs 25,000 on exchange. On the W6 diesel AMT, there is only the exchange benefit of Rs 25,000. This holds true for the diesel manual as well. For the petrol version, Mahindra is kind enough to add Rs 10,000 cash discount.

If one were to opt for the diesel W8 AMT/manual, then there is the Rs 8,100 cash discount available. The exchange bonus stays the same as for the other variants. Even the optional trims get the same benefits. As for the W8 (O) petrol, the cash discount is Rs 25,000 and same is the case with the optional trim as well.

