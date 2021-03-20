Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT Video Review: features, price, specs

Mahindra XUV300 joins the list of compact SUVs to offer a petrol and diesel engine with automatic transmission.

By:March 20, 2021 10:21 AM
Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT front

Mahindra XUV300 has been a formidable contender in the crowded compact-SUV segment. It offers good looks, top-notch safety and also comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engine options. The only thing missing was an automatic transmission for the petrol motor. Mahindra &amp; Mahindra have now taken care of that as well with the introduction of AutoSHIFT in the petrol models. AutoShift is the name given by the manufacturer to their AMT gearbox. The W6 and W8(O) variants of the XUV300 petrol AMT are priced at Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The 1.2L turbo-petrol engine inside the XUV300 is good for 108 hp and 200Nm of torque. This makes it one of the most capable cars in the segment. It also gets different modes for the way the steering wheel feels. All of these things make it a fun vehicle to drive around in the city and on highways as well.

By now, it is no secret that the XUV300 managed to get a 5-start rating in the Global NCAP testing. It is one of the safest options you can find in the current market and gets some first-in-segment features like 7 airbags and front parking sensors.

The interior layout remains the same except for a few changes like the presence of the AMT shifter in place of the manual stick. The other big change is that the XUV300 is now a connected car with the inclusion of BlueSense connected car suite. This allows the owner to track the various stats of their vehicle and geofence it. You also get an anti-pinch sunroof to further accentuate the airy feel of
the cabin.

You get the same butch design on the outside. The front of the car is treated to a tasteful amount of chrome and has the distinct LED DRLs that extend from the top of the headlamp to the fog lights. The 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels still look sharp and so does the rear design with its large tail lamps and a sculpted boot lid. An AutoSHIFT badge at the back distinguishes the manual model from the automatic ones.

