  3. Mahindra XUV300 official accessories revealed: Price list and how to buy

Mahindra XUV300 official accessories have now been listed on the XUV300 official website for India. Over 100 accessories have been listed on the website and interested customers can not only check the prices but also buy the accessories of their choice with some easy steps.

By: | Updated: February 18, 2019 12:05 PM
The all-new Mahindra XUV300 was launched in India last week at a competitive starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company had announced multiple optional accessories for the XUV300 at the launch event. Now, prices of these accessories are available on the XUV300 official website. To start with, the front fog lamps for the Mahindra XUV300 will cost you Rs 3,033 while rear fog lamps will set you back by Rs 2,519. Furthermore, the illuminated door sill protector can be yours for a price of Rs 2,809 while the illuminated LED reflector kit is available for Rs 1,645. All these accessories can be installed with an installation charge of Rs 450. If you are an entertainment freak, you can also opt for a DVD touchscreen sets that can be mounted on the front seats. The unit can be purchased at a price of Rs 17,379 with an additional installation charge of Rs 900.

Moving on to the exterior and styling part, there are as many as 47 accessories listed on the Mahindra XUV300 website to choose from. A few examples include high gloss black roof wraps kit, diamond cut alloy wheels, chrome rear bumper accents, car covers and more. The installation charges vary depending on accessories and you can check the prices of some of the popular accessories below.

Exterior accessoriesPrice
Painted 17-inch alloysRs 10,941 (per unit)
Diamond cut 17-inch alloysRs 12,022 (per unit)
Wheel cover set 16-inchRs 752
Gloss black/white roof wrapRs 6798
Black door visorsRs 1463
Red roof stripsRs 1560
Front bumper skid plateRs 5360
Rear bumper skid plateRs 5160
Side skid plateRs 8600
Front fog lampsRs 2583
Rear fog lampsRs 2069
Illuminated rear LED reflectorRs 1195

Speaking of interiors, Mahindra is also generous in offering accessories in this area so that a customer can customise the cabin of his or her XUV300 as per personal preferences. A total of 46 accessories have been listed under the said section and some of these include napa leather steering cover, Anti-skid dash mat set, magnetic sun shade set and more. While all these accessories can be purchased as individual units, the company has also clubbed some of them and is offering five different styling kits separately. The prices of these kits start at Rs 3,142.

You can check out some of the popular Mahindra XUV300 interior accessories with prices here:

Interior accessoriesPrice
Full floor lamination matRs 4110
Stainless steel door sill protectorRs 618
Aluminium door sill protectorRs 793
Illuminated door sill protectorRs 2359
Premium theme-leather+vinyl seat coverRs 14,920
Premium theme-quilted tan & black/grey & black vinyl seat coverRs 7230
Rear luggage coverRs 1463
PVC moulded black-grey floor matsRs 2740
Black TPU floor matsRs 3811
Printed/plain black-grey carpet floor matsRs 2616
Transparent PVC floor matsRs 1772
Grey door armrestsRs 1540
Rugged transparent PVC floor matsRs 1679
Anti-skid dash matRs 556

Once you visit the Mahindra XUV300 website, you will be asked to choose your city. After this, you can select the accessories of your choice and these can be booked after selecting the dealer of your choice. After selecting the dealer, you will have to login with your credentials if you have registered already at the company's website. If not, you can register by clicking on 'Join Us' button. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

