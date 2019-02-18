Mahindra XUV300 official accessories revealed: Price list and how to buy

The all-new Mahindra XUV300 was launched in India last week at a competitive starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company had announced multiple optional accessories for the XUV300 at the launch event. Now, prices of these accessories are available on the XUV300 official website. To start with, the front fog lamps for the Mahindra XUV300 will cost you Rs 3,033 while rear fog lamps will set you back by Rs 2,519. Furthermore, the illuminated door sill protector can be yours for a price of Rs 2,809 while the illuminated LED reflector kit is available for Rs 1,645. All these accessories can be installed with an installation charge of Rs 450. If you are an entertainment freak, you can also opt for a DVD touchscreen sets that can be mounted on the front seats. The unit can be purchased at a price of Rs 17,379 with an additional installation charge of Rs 900.
Moving on to the exterior and styling part, there are as many as 47 accessories listed on the Mahindra XUV300 website to choose from. A few examples include high gloss black roof wraps kit, diamond cut alloy wheels, chrome rear bumper accents, car covers and more. The installation charges vary depending on accessories and you can check the prices of some of the popular accessories below.
|Exterior accessories
|Price
|Painted 17-inch alloys
|Rs 10,941 (per unit)
|Diamond cut 17-inch alloys
|Rs 12,022 (per unit)
|Wheel cover set 16-inch
|Rs 752
|Gloss black/white roof wrap
|Rs 6798
|Black door visors
|Rs 1463
|Red roof strips
|Rs 1560
|Front bumper skid plate
|Rs 5360
|Rear bumper skid plate
|Rs 5160
|Side skid plate
|Rs 8600
|Front fog lamps
|Rs 2583
|Rear fog lamps
|Rs 2069
|Illuminated rear LED reflector
|Rs 1195
Speaking of interiors, Mahindra is also generous in offering accessories in this area so that a customer can customise the cabin of his or her XUV300 as per personal preferences. A total of 46 accessories have been listed under the said section and some of these include napa leather steering cover, Anti-skid dash mat set, magnetic sun shade set and more. While all these accessories can be purchased as individual units, the company has also clubbed some of them and is offering five different styling kits separately. The prices of these kits start at Rs 3,142.
You can check out some of the popular Mahindra XUV300 interior accessories with prices here:
|Interior accessories
|Price
|Full floor lamination mat
|Rs 4110
|Stainless steel door sill protector
|Rs 618
|Aluminium door sill protector
|Rs 793
|Illuminated door sill protector
|Rs 2359
|Premium theme-leather+vinyl seat cover
|Rs 14,920
|Premium theme-quilted tan & black/grey & black vinyl seat cover
|Rs 7230
|Rear luggage cover
|Rs 1463
|PVC moulded black-grey floor mats
|Rs 2740
|Black TPU floor mats
|Rs 3811
|Printed/plain black-grey carpet floor mats
|Rs 2616
|Transparent PVC floor mats
|Rs 1772
|Grey door armrests
|Rs 1540
|Rugged transparent PVC floor mats
|Rs 1679
|Anti-skid dash mat
|Rs 556
Once you visit the Mahindra XUV300 website, you will be asked to choose your city. After this, you can select the accessories of your choice and these can be booked after selecting the dealer of your choice. After selecting the dealer, you will have to login with your credentials if you have registered already at the company's website. If not, you can register by clicking on 'Join Us' button. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.