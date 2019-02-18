Mahindra XUV300 official accessories revealed: Price list and how to buy

The all-new Mahindra XUV300 was launched in India last week at a competitive starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company had announced multiple optional accessories for the XUV300 at the launch event. Now, prices of these accessories are available on the XUV300 official website. To start with, the front fog lamps for the Mahindra XUV300 will cost you Rs 3,033 while rear fog lamps will set you back by Rs 2,519. Furthermore, the illuminated door sill protector can be yours for a price of Rs 2,809 while the illuminated LED reflector kit is available for Rs 1,645. All these accessories can be installed with an installation charge of Rs 450. If you are an entertainment freak, you can also opt for a DVD touchscreen sets that can be mounted on the front seats. The unit can be purchased at a price of Rs 17,379 with an additional installation charge of Rs 900.

Mahindra XUV300 official accessories

Moving on to the exterior and styling part, there are as many as 47 accessories listed on the Mahindra XUV300 website to choose from. A few examples include high gloss black roof wraps kit, diamond cut alloy wheels, chrome rear bumper accents, car covers and more. The installation charges vary depending on accessories and you can check the prices of some of the popular accessories below.

Exterior accessories Price Painted 17-inch alloys Rs 10,941 (per unit) Diamond cut 17-inch alloys Rs 12,022 (per unit) Wheel cover set 16-inch Rs 752 Gloss black/white roof wrap Rs 6798 Black door visors Rs 1463 Red roof strips Rs 1560 Front bumper skid plate Rs 5360 Rear bumper skid plate Rs 5160 Side skid plate Rs 8600 Front fog lamps Rs 2583 Rear fog lamps Rs 2069 Illuminated rear LED reflector Rs 1195

Speaking of interiors, Mahindra is also generous in offering accessories in this area so that a customer can customise the cabin of his or her XUV300 as per personal preferences. A total of 46 accessories have been listed under the said section and some of these include napa leather steering cover, Anti-skid dash mat set, magnetic sun shade set and more. While all these accessories can be purchased as individual units, the company has also clubbed some of them and is offering five different styling kits separately. The prices of these kits start at Rs 3,142.

Mahindra XUV300 styling kits

You can check out some of the popular Mahindra XUV300 interior accessories with prices here:

Interior accessories Price Full floor lamination mat Rs 4110 Stainless steel door sill protector Rs 618 Aluminium door sill protector Rs 793 Illuminated door sill protector Rs 2359 Premium theme-leather+vinyl seat cover Rs 14,920 Premium theme-quilted tan & black/grey & black vinyl seat cover Rs 7230 Rear luggage cover Rs 1463 PVC moulded black-grey floor mats Rs 2740 Black TPU floor mats Rs 3811 Printed/plain black-grey carpet floor mats Rs 2616 Transparent PVC floor mats Rs 1772 Grey door armrests Rs 1540 Rugged transparent PVC floor mats Rs 1679 Anti-skid dash mat Rs 556

Once you visit the Mahindra XUV300 website, you will be asked to choose your city. After this, you can select the accessories of your choice and these can be booked after selecting the dealer of your choice. After selecting the dealer, you will have to login with your credentials if you have registered already at the company's website. If not, you can register by clicking on 'Join Us' button. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!