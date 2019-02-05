Mahindra XUV300 most feature-rich SUV in its segment: Variants, specs out!

The all-new Mahindra XUV300 is all set to be launched in India on 14th February. Ahead of the official launch, the spec sheet and variant wise features of the XUV300 have leaked on the internet, courtesy Autopunditz and The Gadget Spy. The sub-compact SUV by Mahindra will come with two engine options. According to the spec sheet, while the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 110 bhp and 200 Nm, the more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115 bhp and 300 Nm. Both these engines will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission. A few days back, Mahindra had released a teaser video of its upcoming SUV that confirmed that it will have some best-in-segment safety features. Previously, the sub-compact SUV was caught in action by one of India's ace rallyists Gaurav Gill in which the XUV300 can be seen getting pushed to its limits.

Mahindra XUV300 spec sheet (Image Source: Autopunditz)

Apart from the engine specifications, a detailed feature list of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 has also leaked on the web. According to the leak, the base Mahindra XUV300 W4 base variant will get features like steering modes, body coloured door handles, bumpers and mirrors. Apart from this, the diesel variant of the sub-compact SUV will get 3.5'' audio system with four speakers. As we move up the variant ladder, the Mahindra XUV300 W6 variant offers some added features over the base W4 trim like steering mounted controls, keyless entry, black roof rails and stop lamp on the spoiler. The W8 variant of the Mahindra XUV300 will get plenty of other added features like a push-button start along with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Mahindra XUV300 features, variants (Image Source: The Gadget Spy)

Apart from this, the customer will also get a reverse camera with guidelines, auto headlamps, mood lighting, dual zone climate control, cruise control, ESP with hill hold function, six-way adjustable driver's seat and a lot more. The top-of-the-line Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) variant gets some added features like knee and side airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, sunroof and dual tone roof rails.

With all being said, one can see that the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 will get multiple segment first features that will help it have an edge over the competition. In terms of safety, there is no denying the fact that the XUV300 gets better features than its rivals namely Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. More details to be revealed on 14th February, so stay tuned with us for the same!

Image Source: Autopunditz, The Gadget Spy