Mahindra XUV300 launched at starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh: Maruti Vitara Brezza rival with sunroof & seven airbags

Mahindra XUV300, the latest entrant in the sub-compact SUV segment in India, has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh for petrol and Rs 8.49 lakh for diesel version. This is, in fact, the third sub-compact SUV in Mahindra's product lineup after TUV300 and Nuvosport, and by far appears to be the most promising one. While the segment has been ruled by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza for a long time now, the Mahindra XUV300 might just be the worthy rival against the Brezza. For this, the XUV300 boasts of several segment-first features like a total of seven airbags.

Engines options on the new Mahindra XUV300 include - 1.2-litre petrol engine with 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Both engines will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. However, an automatic transmission is so far not on offer.

The smallest of all XUVs, Mahindra XUV300 is actually pretty big when it comes to the list of equipment, which includes LED DRLs, and on the inside, a push start-stop button, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other features include a tyre pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, sunroof, and dual tone roof rails. In terms of safety, the new XUV300 gets first-in-segment seven airbags, along with front and rear parking sensors.

Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: ‘Made In India’ and Safest, most feature packed!

Airbags and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD are available as standard across all variants. Apart from this, the new subcompact SUV by Mahindra also gets segment-first steering modes along with a dual zone air conditioning system.

Mahindra XUV300 is based on Ssangyong Tivoli and is manufactured at Mahindra's plant in Nashik. Besides Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the XUV300 also competes with the likes of Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon. We have driven the new Mahindra XUV300, click the link above for a detailed review.

Mahindra XUV300 variant wise prices