Mahindra XUV300 India Launch Highlights: Price in India, features, images, specifications

Mahindra XUV300 India Launch Highlights: The wait finally ends today as the all-new Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Mahindra's 3rd sub compact SUV for the Indian market after Nuvosport and the TUV300, the new XUV300 comes based on the Ssangyong Tivoli. The new Mahindra XUV300 is manufactured at the manufacturer's production facility in Nashik. Speaking of features, the new Mahindra XUV300 gets some interesting ones like a sunroof that will surely give it an edge over its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport. Moreover, the Mahindra XUV300 packs in some interesting segment first features like front parking sensors, seven airbags and more. The new Mahindra XUV300 is available in two engine options and automatic variant will be launched soon.
Mahindra XUV300 India Launch Highlights: Mahindra XUV300 has finally arrived officially in the country today. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rivalling SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the highlights from the launch event.
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: February 14, 2019 2:42:30 pm
Mahindra XUV300 PRICE in India announced!
Prices of the new Mahindra XUV300 have been announced for the Indian market. The prices start at Rs 7.90 lakh with the top end variant reaching out at Rs 10.8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India). That's indeed some competitive pricing, isn't it?
Is Mahindra XUV300 here to kill rivals?
The new Mahindra XUV300 has got multiple segment features up its sleeve. Here is a look at how this latest offering from Mahindra fares up against the competition. As you can clearly see, the XUV300 leads ahead in some key areas and hence, looks like the vehicle is here to stay.
High hopes from Mahindra XUV300
The new Mahindra XUV300 will be an important product for the company, especially keeping in mind the fact that the first two subcompact SUVs Nuvosport and TUV300 didn't perform well in the market. Due to this, the company must have left no stone unturned in the development of XUV300. Price announcement soon, so stay tuned.
Anand Mahindra's thoughts on the company
Anand Mahindra says that he joined Mahindra in the year 1991 and that was the time when Indian auto companies were on a decline, so was Mahindra. However, Mahindra persevered.
Mahindra XUV300 to get lot of customisation options
The Mahindra XUV300 will get multiple customisation options to choose from. These include numerous options for the mat along with options for sunshade, rear luggage cover and more.
Mahindra XUV300 Video Review
In case you feel just too lazy to read the text, we have a video review for you as well. Check out the same below and let us know in the comments your thoughts about the video. In case you have any questions regarding the XUV300, you can also shoot up those.
In case you wish to know how the Mahindra XUV300 drives and feels on the inside, here is our first drive review video.
Want to know more about the just launched Mahindra XUV300? Here is our comprehensive launch story with all the information straight from the launch event. The sub-compact SUV has made its entry in India at a starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).
Mahindra XUV300 launched at starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh: Maruti Vitara Brezza rival with sunroof & seven airbags
The India launch of the Mahindra XUV300 concludes. Express Drives has already driven the vehicle a few days back and here is our first drive review report. In case you have any question regarding the Mahindra XUV300, shoot them up in the comments section below.
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: ‘Made In India’ and Safest, most feature packed!
For all those who have joined us just now, Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The SUV has been launched in the country at a competitive price point. The top end variant of the XUV300 will cost Rs 10.80 lakh.
At the launch of the Mahindra XUV300, the company has announced that the electric version S210 is currently under development and the same will be launched in the second half of 2020.
The company says that the new Mahindra XUV300 is already at the dealerships and the deliveries will start immediately. Automatic variant of the XUV300 will launch soon in India. Anand Mahindra further said that Tivoli changed the fortune for Ssangyong and he expects the XUV300 to do the same for Mahindra.
The new Mahindra XUV300 comes with dual zone AC with memory. This means that the vehicle keeps a track of the temperature that you have set before. This is one of the features of the Mahindra XUV300 that its rivals fail to have.
The new Mahindra XUV300 gets a segment first e-variable geometry turbocharger that offers an improved performance. All thanks to this, the engine offers a high low end torque along with a better fuel efficiency. The company promises a good driveability with the XUV300.
Mahindra says that the ground clearance of the XUV300 has been increased by changing the tyre geometry and suspension setup. All thanks to this, the SUV will offer a supreme ride quality along with a sharp handling. The SUV will come with a total of 25 safety features including Seven airbags, abs, esp with rollover mitigation and more.
Powering the Mahindra XUV300 will be two engine options. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be good for churning out a peak torque output of 200 Nm, the more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine is good for developing 300 Nm.
The launch event of the new Mahindra XUV300 has started, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group has taken the stage and is addressing the media. He says that Marazzo represents Mahindra's progress and is a milestone in the automotive industry for the manufacturer. He adds that Tivoli is the most successful product for Ssangyong in the global market.
Our correspondent from the launch event has started sharing information with us. Here are some pictures of the Mahindra XUV300 brochure and you can take a look at the accessories on offer. The accessories list of Mahindra XUV300 includes multiple interesting elements like black door visor set, car covers, dynamic roof carrier and lots more.
As already mentioned, the new Mahindra XUV300 gets multiple segment first and interesting features that will surely give it an edge over its competition. The SUV will come with features like front parking sensors, heated ORVMs, tyre position display and lots more.
The soon to be launched Mahindra XUV300 is the longest and widest vehicle in the segment. Apart from this, the XUV300 has the longest wheelbase as well. All thanks to the dimensional superiority, the SUV offers multiple benefits in terms of driving and the in-cabin experience.
Our team has reached the launch venue of the Mahindra XUV300. The launch proceedings are expected to begin in a few minutes from now. We will be bringing the LIVE updates straight from the event so sit back and enjoy the proceedings.
The front end of the Mahindra XUV300 has a myriad of sharp lines and edges right from the headlamp to the bumper. The headlamps are sleek yet simple in design and come with projector units as well. The sleek grille on the XUV300 up front is chrome studded and looks a lot premium while the lower part of the bumper with strong lines and an aluminium-finish skid plate do the rest of the work.
The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the Ssangyong's X100 platform, the same platform that underpins the Tivoli. However, engineers at Mahindra have modified the said platform to ensure that the XUV300 remains sub-four metre in length. With inputs from Pininfarina designers, the design too has been given a makeover.
The sub-compact SUV segment in India is growing at a decent rate and for obvious reasons, more and more carmakers are now trying to get a slice of this growing pie. Now while the XUV300 has been in the news for quite some time resulting in a lot of awareness for it, the road to success isn't going to be easy. Nonetheless, the product looks promising looking at the safety and feature list it has on offer.
The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 is Mahindra's 3rd sub compact SUV for the Indian market with the first two being the Nuvosport and the TUV300. Both of them have failed to catch much attention of the buyers and hence, there are some high hopes from the XUV300.
We have already driven the soon to be launched Mahindra XUV300 and came back quite impressed. While the launch event is still a few hours away, you can read our first drive review report in the meanwhile. To read it, click on the hyperlink below.
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: ‘Made In India’ and Safest, most feature packed!
Hello there! Welcome to the Mahindra XUV300 live blog. The company is all set to launch its third sub compact SUV for the Indian market. The launch event will start from 12 PM and we will be bringing you all the action from the launch. So sit back and enjoy the proceedings.