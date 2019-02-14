Mahindra XUV300 India Launch Highlights: Price in India, features, images, specifications

Mahindra XUV300 India Launch Highlights: The wait finally ends today as the all-new Mahindra XUV300 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Mahindra's 3rd sub compact SUV for the Indian market after Nuvosport and the TUV300, the new XUV300 comes based on the Ssangyong Tivoli. The new Mahindra XUV300 is manufactured at the manufacturer's production facility in Nashik. Speaking of features, the new Mahindra XUV300 gets some interesting ones like a sunroof that will surely give it an edge over its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport. Moreover, the Mahindra XUV300 packs in some interesting segment first features like front parking sensors, seven airbags and more. The new Mahindra XUV300 is available in two engine options and automatic variant will be launched soon.