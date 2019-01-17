Mahindra XUV300 launch on 14 February: Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport rival to offer more features

Mahindra is all prepped to introduce an all-new sub-compact SUV in India, the XUV300. While we reported that the new Mahindra SUV would launch in February, we've now learnt that the launch will take place on 14 February. Mahindra unveiled the new XUV300 through a set of images the day it received its official name in December last year. The manufacturer also released a video of the XUV300 being tested in a wind tunnel at Pininfarina's facility in Italy. While the Italian design house's contribution to the XUV300's design is not clear, the fact that they're testing it may mean the XUV300 will, in fact, have an aerodynamic body.

Some details of the new Mahindra XUV300 have been revealed. For starters, we know it will be available in both petrol & diesel versions and that an automatic gearbox will not be on offer.

Mahindra XUV300 will enter a very popular car segment in India, competing with the likes of segment-leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, along with Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and Honda WR-V. Mahindra hopes to take about 15-20% market share in the sub-compact SUV segment with the XUV300.

The XUV300 is based on Ssangyong Tivoli, but with several distinguishing design changes inclining more towards the larger XUV. It will come powered by a 1.5L diesel with 123 PS and 300 Nm or a 1.2L turbo petrol which makes 120 PS, paired with a six-speed manual. In terms of safety, Mahindra XUV300 will feature seven airbags, reversing camera and parking sensors, ABS, EBD, and ESP.

Bookings for the XUV300 have been opened across select dealerships in India at Rs 50,000. Prices of the XUV300 are expected to start from the Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be manufactured at the company's production facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. The manufacturer has also confirmed that the company is working on an all-electric version of XUV300 that will be launched sometime in the year 2020.