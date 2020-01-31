Mahindra XUV300 joins safest Indian cars club: Scores 5-star rating in Global NCAP

Mahindra & Mahindra's compact SUV XUV300 has been awarded a five-star crash test rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP, the third passenger vehicle by an Indian manufacturer to achieve the highest safety score. The other two cars to achieve similar ratings are Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz. Mahindra XUV300 was also awarded four stars for child occupant protection by GNCAP, which carries over 30 car crash tests for safety assessments. Rajan Wadhera, president-automotive, M&M said today’s conscious buyers rate safety as a top priority while making their purchase decision and the XUV300 has been designed to be one of the safest vehicles in India. “This recognition will further spur us as well as the industry to achieve similar safety standards for the entire range of vehicles on Indian roads,” Wadhera said.

The XUV300 recently crossed sales of 40,000 units within 11 months of its launch and competes with models like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta and Ford EcoSport, among others. The model had lowest level of intrusion and best side impact crashworthiness performance of any model tested so far. Global NCAP chooses the entry-level version of each model. The XUV300 offers two frontal airbags as standard, ESC and side impact airbags as optional. Its structure and footwell area were rated as stable while head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection for passenger was good and driver chest protection was adequate.

David Ward, CEO and president, Global NCAP, said XUV300 scored the highest combined crash test result of all the cars tested in India to date. “It’s a vitally important win for Indian consumers and sets a safety challenge that every manufacturer must now be measured against,” Ward said. While Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Etios, Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Zest have earlier received four-star adult rating from Global NCAP, Maruti Ertiga, Ford Aspire and Renault Duster had received 3-star adult safety rating.