Mahindra XUV300 interior revealed in production-guise: Maruti Vitara Brezza rival to launch in Feb

Mahindra XUV300 is all set to launch in India in February 2019 and the new entrant in the ever-popular sub-compact SUV segment has drummed quite some anticipation in the market. A direct rival to the segment-leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, EuroNCAP five-star rated Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and lower variants of Hyundai Creta, the XUV300 is expected to be priced at about Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). A video that surfaced on YouTube shows the XUV300's interior in production-guise.

The video shows Mahindra XUV300 will have a dual-tone interior theme, with the centre console and door handles on the inside blackened. The faux leather seats, front centre armrest and parts of the door panels will be finished in cream colour. The steering black and silver, and is mounted with controls for audio and cruise control. A sunroof can also be seen, however, it isn't panoramic.

Mahindra XUV300

During the name reveal of the XUV300, Mahindra confirmed that the compact SUV will feature dual-zone climate control system and cruise control. Besides these, the XUV300 will also feature a mild-hybrid start-stop system. The new SUV will come equipped with automatic headlamps and wipers.

Mahindra XUV300 will feature an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system between the centre aircon vents, below which there is a control panel for the climate control.

Mahindra has said that the XUV300 will boast of a number of safety features including seven airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels, adding that it will have several first-in-segment tech features as well.

Biggest Auto News from 2018: New Maruti Suzuki Swift to upcoming Tata Harrier: TVS NTorq to Interceptor 650

The XUV300 is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli and comes underpinned by the same monocoque frame. The Tivoli is a best-seller for Ssangyong in South Korea, quite like it is the case with the Vitara Brezza for Maruti. The XUV300 should prove to be viable competition to it.

The new Mahindra XUV300 will come with engine options of a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Both engines will come paired with a six-speed transmission and an automatic gearbox will not be on offer, at least for now.

Video courtesy: YouTube/the neelu vlogs