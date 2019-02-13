Mahindra XUV300 India launch tomorrow: What to expect from Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

The all-new Mahindra XUV300 is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. The new XUV300 is the company's third sub-compact SUV for India after the Nuvosport and TUV300 and is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli. The new Mahindra XUV300 is being manufactured at the company's production facility in Nashik. The new SUV will get a sunroof that will surely give it an edge over its rivals like the Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. In terms of features, the Mahindra XUV300 will pack some multiple and interesting ones in the form of LED DRLs, push start-stop button, touchscreen infotainment system and more. As far as safety is concerned, the new XUV300 gets first in segment seven airbags along with front and rear parking sensors. Airbags along with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD will be offered as standard across all variants.

Apart from this, the new subcompact SUV by Mahindra will also get segment first steering modes along with dual zone air conditioning system. The fit and finish inside the cabin is also expected to be top notch and looking at the Marazzo, our expectations are already on a higher side. Powering the Mahindra XUV300 will be two engine options. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine will be good for developing a peak torque output of 200 Nm, the bigger 1.5-litre diesel engine will produce 300 Nm. Both engines will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission and no automatic gearbox will be offered initially.

The new Mahindra SUV will be available to choose from six colour options and four variants. Prices for the new Mahindra XUV300 are expected to be in the range of Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. As already mentioned, the new XUV300 will primarily go up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport in the segment. Stay tuned with us for all the updates!