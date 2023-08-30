Mahindra XUV300 facelift caught testing: Design, Interiors revealed

The 2024 Mahindra XUV300 will sport a design inspired by the BE concept and get a spruced up cabin including a larger touchscreen display.

New spy shots of the Mahindra XUV300 have resurfaced. Based on the images, it is the production-ready version of the XUV300 and is expected to be launched sometime next year. Mahindra’s compact SUV will have its hands full as it will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon. The latter two SUVs will also be receiving an update soon.

Mahindra XUV300: What’s new?

The facelift XUV300 is expected to get a new front fascia with a new LED headlight cluster with C-shaped LED DRLs and a dual front grille including a large air dam housed in the front bumper. It will sport a faux skid plate in both front and rear. Based on the spy images, the rear of the 2024 XUV300 resembles the BE concept. The LED tail lamps could be L-shaped which will be connected to a light panel on the upper area of the tailgate. The rear bumper will also be tweaked and house the number plate of the vehicle.

Mahindra XUV300: Interiors

Credit: Autojournal India

The facelift XUV300 will get a new dashboard which will get a newly designed centre console with new buttons and switches along with a new floating infotainment display. The current XUV300 gets a 7-inch infotainment system that’s built into the dashboard. Additional upgrades could include new air condition vents, an all-digital instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger and ventilated front seats.

Also Read Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Prices, Variants, Specs, Features

Mahindra XUV300: Engine Specs

The XUV300 facelift will retain the two current powertrains, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel. The former is available in two outputs — 108bhp with 200Nm and 129bhp with 230Nm of torque. The diesel, on the other hand, has a total output of 115bhp and 300Nm. At the moment, the XUV300 is available in two transmission options, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. There are reports that suggest that Mahindra could replace the AMT with a torque converter automatic transmission, but as of now, there’s no confirmation from the company.