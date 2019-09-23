Mahindra XUV300 diesel gets AMT in W6 trim: How much more you need to pay

Mahindra has now introduced the W6 variant of the XUV300's diesel derivative with an AMT gearbox. Earlier, the automatic gearbox was only available on the top-spec W8(O) and W8 trims. The price of the W6 with the AMT transmission stands at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is 30,000 more than the standard W6 trim which comes with the 6-speed manual transmission. The introduction of the AMT transmission also brings Electronic Stability Control and Hill-Descent Control to the W6 trim of the XUV300. Mahindra's subcompact SUV comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine 116 hp of power along with 300 Nm of peak torque. A standard, it is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The AMT gearbox is only available on the diesel derivatives of the Mahindra XUV300. The petrol derivatives, which are powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged engine which is good for 110 hp of power along with 200 Nm of peak torque. This engine is available only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli and is essentially a sub-4-meter version of the same. It competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. Mahindra is also working on an electric derivative of the XUV300. The launch of the same is likely to take place sometime next year. The same will offer a range of 300 km and should support fast charging.

In other news, Mahindra is soon going to introduce next-generation iterations of the Thar, Scorpio as well as the XUV500 in the Indian market. Heavily camouflaged prototypes of all of these vehicles have been spotted testing on the Indian roads in the recent past. Expect Mahindra to showcase the next-generation Thar at the Auto Expo 2020. The debut of the new Scorpio and the XUV500 will follow soon afterwards.