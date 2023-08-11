scorecardresearch

Mahindra XUV300 diesel rivals comparison: Nexon, Venue, Sonet

Mahindra XUV300 is now available in five trims– W2, W4, W6, W8, and W8(O), out of which the latter three trims are offered with diesel powertrains.

Written by Arun Prakash
sub-4 metre diesel SUVs
sub-4 metre diesel SUVs- XUV300, Nexon, Venue, and Sonet (clockwise)

Mahindra recently updated the XUV300 lineup by launching a new base variant of W2 at a price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). XUV300 is one of the few SUVs in the sub-4 metre SUV segments to still offer a diesel powertrain. Other diesel powered subcompact SUVs include Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

Let us look at how these diesel powered subcompact SUVs fare against each other in terms of specs, features and prices.

Mahindra XUV300 Vs diesel rivals: Features

All SUVs in this space offer all contemporary features such as touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, connected car tech, electric sunroof, in-built navigation, reverse parking camera, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and projector headlamps. 

Hyundai-Venue

XUV300 misses out on a fully digital instrument console and rear AC vents, but gets dual-zone climate control over its rivals. Venue and Sonet are the most feature-rich SUVs in this segment since they offer LED projector headlights, ambient lighting, and wireless phone chargers.

Mahindra XUV300 Vs diesel rivals: Dimensions

All SUVs mentioned above have a similar overall length but the XUV300 offers a class-leading wheelbase of 2600mm. It is also the widest in the segment at 1821mm. This translates to better interior space, especially for the rear-seat occupants. However, the XUV300 offers the least boot space of 257mm among all its contemporaries. Nexon offers the best ground clearance of 209mm.

DimensionsTata NexonMahindra XUV300Hyundai VenueKia Sonet
Length (mm)3993399539953995
Width (mm)1811182117701790
Height (mm)1606162716171642
Wheelbase (mm)2498260025002500
Ground clearance (mm)209180195205
Boot space (litres)350257350392
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 Vs diesel rivals: Engine specs

Powering all these SUVs are 1.5-litre diesel engines that churn out roughly the same power output. However, the oil burner in XUV300 offers the class-leading torque of 300 Nm. Further, Sonet is the only SUV in the segment to offer a proper torque converter automatic gearbox with a diesel space. Nexon and XUV300 offer AMT units whereas Venue doesn’t offer the option of an automatic gearbox with its diesel-powered variants.

Engine specsTata NexonMahindra XUV300Hyundai VenueKia Sonet
Engine Type1.2L Turbocharged Revotron1.5 Turbo Diesel1.5 U2 CRDi1.5L CRDi VGT
Peak power113 bhp at 3750 rpm115 bhp at 3750 rpm113 bhp at 4000 rpm113 bhp at 4000 rpm
Peak torque260 Nm at 1500 rpm300 Nm at 1500 rpm250 Nm at 1500 rpm250 Nm at 1500 rpm
Transmission6-speed MT / AMT6-speed MT / AMT6-speed MT6-speed MT / 6-speed TC

Mahindra XUV300 Vs diesel rivals: Prices

Kia Sonet has the lowest entry-level price as well as the highest price for a diesel variant in this SUV segment. Nexon has the next lowest entry-level price, followed by XUV300 and Venue. Venue also offers the most affordable top-spec diesel variant.

Diesel pricesTata NexonMahindra XUV300Hyundai VenueKia Sonet
Ex-showroom pricesRs 10.00-14.60 lakhRs 10.20-14.59 lakhRs 10.46-13.14 lakhRs 9.95-14.89 lakh

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 19:17 IST
